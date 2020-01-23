Ameriprise Financial Welcomes Family-run Independent Broker-dealer With $177 Million in Assets Under Management

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent broker-dealer Morton Seidel, which has operated in the Los Angeles area for more than 95 years, recently joined a franchise practice of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) located in Beverly Hills. The team, led by veteran advisor Joan Seidel, moved to Ameriprise to leverage the firm’s technology tools and resources to serve clients. She is joined by her husband and fellow financial advisor, Arnold Seidel – whose father established the broker-dealer in 1925 – and her daughter-in-law and paraplanner, Gina Seidel. The team manages approximately $177 million in assets.

With their move to Ameriprise, the Seidels joined the franchise led by advisor Alan Tarko. The team rebranded under the combined name Morton Seidel Century City Advisor Group.

Reflecting on the decision to join Ameriprise, Joan Seidel said, “I chose Ameriprise because the firm and its people are known in the marketplace for serving clients with integrity. People in leadership, at the home office, and especially Alan, are respectful of our longstanding history, and are committed to helping our clients reach their goals.”

Many of Seidel’s clients are children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of their broker-dealer’s original clients. “Family is everything to us. We’ve helped multiple generations of families prepare for retirement, manage inheritances, and weather market events,” said Joan Seidel.

Ameriprise advisor Alan Tarko said the Seidel’s deep-rooted reputation for serving clients well was a deciding factor in why he felt comfortable combining practices. “I am proud to have the Seidels as business partners. There’s so much my team and I can learn from the way they’ve supported their clients for decades. We have similar values and client bases, so the synergies were there for us to collaborate.”

Also on the combined team are Ameriprise advisors Robert Marmor, Philip Decallejon, Moshe Goldstein, and Steven Domokos. Marcus Ranger supports the team as their Ameriprise franchise field vice president.

More than 4,000 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit joinameriprise.com.

1 – Company data as of August 2019.

