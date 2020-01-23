Keystone Continues Expansion With Eight New Partnerships in Multiple States

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) kicks off the new year with eight new partnerships including:

Insurance Associates, Inc. (La Grange, KY, www.insassociatesinc.com)

Catawba First Insurance Associates, Inc. (Newton, NC, www.catawbafirstinsurance.com)

Rathbun Agency, Inc. (Lansing, MI, www.rathbungency.com)

United Heartland Insurance Agencies (Hamilton, OH, www.uhins.com)

Cowell James Forge Insurance Group (Kansas City, MO, www.cjfig.com)

The announcement was made today by Executive Director of Franchise Sales and Expansion Mark Maurer.

“ Keystone doesn’t diminish each agency’s independence – our partnership solidifies it,” noted Maurer. “ Our commitment is to strengthen their local, personalized service through access to a community of like-minded partners that share resources, services, and relationships, giving each a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

These agencies join recent state launches in Iowa and Minnesota with Pioneer Partners Cartier Agency (Duluth, MN, www.caduluth.com), Moores Insurance Management (St. Paul, MN, www.mooresinsurance.com), and Kingsgate Insurance (Fort Dodge, IA, www.kingsgateinsurance.com).

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 14 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2019 list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.