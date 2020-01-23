Comtech Awarded $14.2 Million Multi-Year Contract Extension to Provide Enhanced 9-1-1 Technologies to U.S. Tier One Carrier

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 23, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technology, announced that during its second quarter of fiscal 2020, its Safety & Security Technologies (“SST”) group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a multi-year contract extension totaling an estimated $14.2 million to provide enhanced 9-1-1 (“E9-1-1”) services to a tier one U.S. wireless telecommunications carrier.

As part of this contract extension, Comtech’s VoWiFi E9-1-1 emergency call routing service, which includes Emergency Services Gateway service and the Emergency Response Center, will support the continued growth of this carrier’s national subscriber base.

“We are honored that this carrier has extended our relationship and selected us to perform this critical work for its end customers across the United States,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This extension is a testament to the quality and high reliability of our market-leading solutions, and we are proud of our 20-year history of providing 99.999% E9-1-1 service availability to our wireless and VoIP carriers.”

Comtech’s highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of millions of 9-1-1 calls and texts each month. For more information regarding Comtech’s 9-1-1 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

