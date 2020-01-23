OriginClear Names India’s Permionics as Strategic Partner for Asia-Pacific Region

LOS ANGELES & VADODARA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN), a leading provider of water treatment solutions, today announces it has entered into a strategic partnership with Permionics Separations Solutions, Inc., a unit of India’s Permionics Group (Permionics) for the Asia-Pacific Region. Permionics is a leading Indian liquid separations company, specializing in water treatment, based in the Indian state of Gujarat. As OriginClear’s strategic partner, Permionics intends to greatly expand their mutual presence throughout Asia and the Pacific.

Founded in 1980, Permionics has proprietary rights to the design and manufacturing practices for a range of membrane technologies, including micro, ultra, nano and reverse osmosis membrane systems. Additionally, Permionics has other technologies in its toolkit which, when integrated with membranes or on a standalone basis, can increase the value proposition.

Permionics states it has executed more than 10,000 projects and installations in India and other countries. Supported by strong in-house research and development, engineering and manufacturing, Permionics believes it is India’s first indigenous vertically integrated membrane manufacturing company.

In 2017, Permionics licensed OriginClear’s Electro Water Separation™ (EWS) and Advanced Oxidation (AOx™) technologies. Permionics has developed a team to integrate these technologies with its membrane technologies in a variety of applications. Since 2018, Permionics has also sent contracts to OriginClear’s manufacturing division, Progressive Water Treatment, to manufacture more than a dozen industrial water treatment systems for customers in the Americas.

“OriginClear has recognized that market penetration into another region of the world is best accomplished in conjunction with a solid player in that region,” said Satyajai Major, Managing Director of the Permionics Group. “We believe that Permionics has a solid base of business and sales channels in the Asia-Pacific countries, an outstanding design and engineering team and a world class manufacturing facility.”

“Commercializing a technology such as EWS and AOx overseas has many hurdles, including having the engineering support to design the solution for new projects, developing a customer proposal and, finally, the design details to manufacture the product,” said Bill Charneski, senior vice president of OriginClear. “Another is having the infrastructure to handle logistics of purchasing, inventory and shipping from and into foreign countries. Next is totally about geography. Manufacturing and shipping to other regions of the world are best handled in that region, if economical. And, last and most important, customers need training, startup assistance and service, which are best supplied locally. We believe that Permionics is best suited to accomplish all of the above for our customers in the Asia-Pacific countries.”

About OriginClear, Inc.

Water is our planet’s most valuable resource, and the mission of OriginClear is to provide breakthrough water treatment and conveyance products that effectively improve the quality of our planet’s waters by returning them to their original and clear condition and deliver the highest quality water to end-users. By 2020, the global water services market will have doubled in just one decade into a trillion-dollar industry. But 80% of all sewage in the world is never treated, and up to 35% of all clean water is lost in transit. This calls for self-help solutions at the point of use, a movement known as decentralized water treatment. Our mission is to enable this decentralized water revolution by providing rapid deployment, point-of-use water treatment and conveyance products and technologies that enable water independence, and help make clean water available for all. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.OriginClear.com.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this presentation contain forward-looking statements. When used in this update, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law. There cannot be any assurance that our agreements with Permionics will enable us to generate any revenue.