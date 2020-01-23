BAE Systems Selected to Provide Technical Support and Life Cycle Sustainment to the U.S. Navy Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

BAE Systems will provide C5ISR, technical support, and life cycle sustainment to the U.S. Navy to improve the situational awareness of military operators and decision makers. Pictured here is a soldier using a laptop and radio communications during a military operation in the desert. Credit: gorodenkoff.

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a prime position on a five-year, $34.9 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide life cycle sustainment and technical support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s (NAWCAD) Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. The contract was awarded through the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Contracting Office.

“For more than 40 years, BAE Systems has been the contractor of choice for life cycle sustainment and technical support for NAWCAD’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “As a leading systems integrator, we understand the need for quick reaction field support to ensure our military customers are mission ready and maintain a tactical edge.”

Through this award, BAE Systems will support and sustain variety of C5ISR systems embedded within vehicles, watercraft, and specialized communications platforms in the NAWCAD inventory. The company’s C5ISR efforts will include maintaining and upgrading command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, integrated and networked to improve the situational awareness of military operators and decision makers. Work on this program will be performed in forward deployed mission locations include Central Command (CENTCOM) and Africa Command (AFRICOM) Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.

NAVAIR Public Release 2019-1058. Distribution Statement A – “Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited”