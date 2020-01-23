Intelligent Waves Awarded Global Satellite Communications Contract Valued At $48M

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves LLC, an end-to-end information technology government solutions provider, today announced that it was awarded a competitive, single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The contract called Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) Global Logistical Services Management Contract (ELOG) has a lifecycle value of $48 million and a 1-year base with 4-year options.

EMSS provides deployed warfighters and partnering agencies with global communication services through a dedicated, EMSS-controlled satellite gateway that leverages the commercial Iridium satellite constellation. EMSS services and support include the Distributed Tactical Communication System (DTCS), an over-the-horizon, beyond-line-of-sight, “netted” satellite communication capability that employs cutting-edge devices and corresponding systems allowing users to transmit information from unique environments.

Intelligent Waves will provide global logistical service management and field service representatives in support of the DTCS and the EMSS program. The contract will ensure operational, engineering and technical requirements are successfully achieved for current and future devices as technologies within the EMSS portfolio rapidly evolve.

“For over a decade, Intelligent Waves has proudly supported the warfighter and military operations with sophisticated communication systems,” said Chief Technology Officer Marqus Hutchinson for Intelligent Waves. “This award demonstrates our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions in support of our customers.”

Performance will be at various locations within the Continental United States and Outside the Continental United States. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, and operations and intelligence analytics. For more information visit intelligentwaves.com.