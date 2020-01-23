The Meet Group Joins WePROTECT Global Alliance to Improve User Safety Worldwide

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, today announced its membership in the WePROTECT Global Alliance to End Child Sexual Exploitation Online.

"The Meet Group's innovative contributions with the recently announced Project Artemis with Microsoft demonstrate its firm commitment to enhancing online safety,” said Ernie Allen, Chairman of WePROTECT. “We are excited to welcome The Meet Group as the newest member of the WePROTECT Global Alliance."

The WePROTECT Global Alliance is an international organization with a mission to end child sexual exploitation online. Membership in the WePROTECT Global Alliance affords the opportunity for private industry and NGOs to foster further collaboration between government and law enforcement agencies.

“The Meet Group remains committed to providing an environment where our users can connect and interact safely, and we are pleased to join another international organization that shares our vision,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “We are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with our peers, creating innovative solutions to ensure a safer online community for all.”

The Meet Group joins 22 other tech companies including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, and Tencent as a member in the WePROTECT Global Alliance.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

