CenturyLink Helps Employees Care for Families, Selves Through Care.com Benefits

MONROE, La. & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 70 percent of working Americans** are caring for children, parents or senior family members – and those responsibilities can become even more stressful when it impacts their work. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is helping alleviate some of that stress for its full-time U.S. employees by partnering with Care.com (NYSE: CRCM), the world’s leading online marketplace for finding and managing family care, to provide Care@Work benefits.

“No one should have to choose between caring for family and their job,” said Scott Trezise, CenturyLink’s executive vice president of Human Resources. “At CenturyLink, we’ve introduced a variety of family-focused benefits to help our employees better balance their work and home lives and to give them peace of mind. More and more, family care needs are extending beyond children. One of the best things about Care@Work is the array of quality care solutions they offer, regardless of who the employees are caring for. We are very proud that adding Care.com to our roster of employee benefits originated through our CenturyLink Women in Technology program and was championed by our executive Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee."

The benefits include subsidized backup care for children and adults; premium membership to Care.com for ongoing care needs for children, seniors, pets, and the home; and personalized senior care support and guidance from Care@Work’s team of Masters-level social workers and experts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome CenturyLink to Care.com’s roster of forward-thinking employer clients and we applaud their commitment to supporting every type of caregiver on their team,” said Scott Healy, Care@Work’s executive vice president and general manager. “By supporting the care needs of their diverse workforce – from Gen Z to Baby Boomers – CenturyLink is leading with care and helping redefine what it means to be an inclusive, best-in-class employer.”

Key Facts:

Care@Work, managed by Care.com, offers employees assistance with regular, long-term and unplanned care needs.

Employees can search for full-time or recurring caregivers to meet their needs across a variety of categories including childcare , senior care , pet care and housekeeping.

, , and CenturyLink’s benefits include a subsidized rate for up to five days of backup child and/or adult care per year.

Additional Resources

Care@Work is the latest addition to a full suite of benefits CenturyLink offers to help its employees balance work and home lives. Other benefits include: Up to 12 weeks’ paid maternity leave (including short-term disability leave and four weeks parental leave) for birth mothers Four weeks of paid parental leave for fathers and non-birth mothers Adoption assistance Milk Stork breast milk shipping Survivor benefit Employee Assistance Program (EAP) UHC solutions for caregivers

Learn more about Care@Work: https://www.care.com/careatwork/care-membership

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

About Care.com

Since launching in 2007, Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) has been committed to solving the complex care challenges that impact families, caregivers, employers and care service companies. Today, Care.com is the world’s largest online destination for finding and managing family care, with 20.6 million families and 14.6 million caregivers* across more than 20 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada and parts of Western Europe, and approximately 1.8 million employees of corporate clients having access to our services. Spanning child care to senior care, pet care, housekeeping and more, Care.com provides a sweeping array of services for families and caregivers to find, manage and pay for care or find employment. These include: a comprehensive suite of safety tools and resources members may use to help make more informed hiring decisions - such as third-party background check services, monitored messaging, and tips on hiring best practices; easy ways for caregivers to be paid online or via mobile app; and Care.com Benefits, including the household payroll and tax services provided by Care.com HomePay and the Care Benefit Bucks program, a peer-to-peer pooled, portable benefits platform funded by household employer contributions that provides caregivers access to professional benefits. For enterprise clients, Care.com builds customized benefits packages covering childcare, back up care and senior care consulting services through its Care@Work business, and serves care businesses with marketing and recruiting support. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Care.com has offices in Berlin, Austin and the San Francisco Bay area.

*As of September 2019

**“Employers do not measure and thus do not realize the extent to which employees are burdened by care: Many employers (52%) do not track data on their employees’ caregiving responsibilities. Few employers, therefore, know the significant impact that caregiving has on the productivity of employees. In an employee survey conducted by Harvard Business School, three out of four (73%) employees reported having some type of current caregiving responsibility.”

HBS, The Caring Company, Executive Summary, page 2