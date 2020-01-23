Neurala Partners with AviSight to Deliver AI-Powered Drone Inspections

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI-powered visual inspections pioneer Neurala today announced a collaboration with drone service provider AviSight to identify defects in critical infrastructure. AviSight’s Live Look Fault Vision™ inspection solution will be integrated with Neurala’s software to flag potential issues in infrastructure such as oil and gas pipelines, wind turbines and cell and electrical towers.

By partnering with AviSight, Neurala is able to provide end-to-end service to inspection customers who require a complete solution for drone-based inspections of critical infrastructure, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.

As the leader in unmanned industrial inspections and advanced data solutions, AviSight manages the entire data collection, curation and processing workflow. By allowing clients to immediately start shifting reactive maintenance to preventive maintenance, AviSight’s solution delivers significant cost savings and most importantly, exponentially increases safety in industrial inspections.

“Neurala’s technology is the backbone of our Live Look Fault Vision software platform,” said J.B. Bernstein, CEO, AviSight. “The speed and accuracy with which Neurala’s AI learns enable us to identify more faults for our critical infrastructure clients before they cause damage to property and injuries to people. Moreover, their teams can inspect more infrastructure with greater accuracy and speed, resulting in lower costs and increased performance. The solution has already been deployed in several customer engagements with tremendous results, and there’s no way to underestimate the long-term impact this will have on inspection safety as well as reductions to these companies’ environmental footprints.”

Neurala’s technology allows each customer to build an AI solution suited to their unique data and requirements, whether identifying incursions onto pipeline right of ways, defects and corrosion in electrical infrastructure, or automating asset inventory processes. The addition of Neurala’s AI to the Live Look Fault Vision™ platform, automates the inspection process and reduces the amount of data that must be reviewed by inspectors; reducing costs, improving productivity and expediting remediation activities.

“We are delighted to be working with AviSight to address the challenge of industrial inspections,” said Massimiliano Versace, co-founder and CEO of Neurala. “There is nothing more important than workers’ safety, so we are more than happy to be doing our part to ensure that inspections can be conducted in both a timely and safe manner. We look forward to continuing our work with AviSight to innovate drone inspections and enable their customers to proactively identify problems with critical infrastructure.”

About Neurala

Neurala is a pioneer in AI-powered visual inspections. On a mission to make AI more applicable and useful in real-world applications, Neurala is the company behind Brain Builder: a SaaS platform that dramatically reduces the time, cost and skills required to build and maintain production-quality custom vision AI solutions. Founded in 2006, Neurala’s research team invented Lifelong-DNN™ (L-DNN) technology, which lowers the data requirements for AI model development and enables continuous learning in the cloud or at the edge. Now, with customers in the industrial, drone, robotics, and smart devices verticals, Neurala’s technology has been deployed on 53 million devices globally.

About AviSight

AviSight is the leader in unmanned industrial inspections and advanced data solutions for critical infrastructure owners. Home of the C3UBE™ mobile and BVLOS command center, AviSight is ushering in a new age of data collection and actionability that will play a role in restoring, maintaining, and providing emergency response throughout the grid of U.S. and global critical infrastructure. AviSight’s Live Look Fault Vision™ solution visually transports users to the site of inspection, in real-time, to quickly and confidently diagnose faults which ultimately increases safety and cost savings.

