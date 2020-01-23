Quicken Loans Utilizes Docutech’s ConformX Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, a leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology, today announced that Detroit-based Quicken Loans, America’s largest mortgage lender, has gone live with Docutech's ConformX™ dynamic document engine.

Docutech’s flagship solution, ConformX, was specifically developed to deliver the industry’s first truly dynamic document generation engine, providing a balance of productivity and compliance. Rather than static documents, ConformX integrates with a lender’s loan origination system (LOS) to produce data-driven documents that are dynamically generated and placed into the appropriate package. Every relevant data field is imported, defaulted or automatically populated through rules-based intelligence and calculations to ensure the most streamlined document experience possible. ConformX supports first mortgage, second mortgage and home equity loans – as well as the industry’s growing consumer lending needs.

In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Now, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize some aspect of Rocket Mortgage technology. The integration with ConformX will allow Quicken Loans to more simply generate mortgage documents, helping enhance the lending process.

“As a company driven by providing the best, most client-centric solutions, we are excited to be working with Docutech to implement ConformX,” said Tim Birkmeier, Chief Revenue Officer for Quicken Loans. “Their product allows us to automatically generate documents, eliminating any potential for human error, which helps our clients get to the closing table faster.”

“Docutech’s ConformX engine is the industry’s leading solution for creating document packages and now supports more than 30% of the nation’s total mortgage volume representing over $500B in loan value as measured by the 2019 HMDA report reflecting 2018 volumes,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “We are thrilled to support Quicken Loans in providing smart, compliant, and streamlined mortgage origination documents to enable borrowers to benefit from a more efficient and straightforward mortgage experience.”

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed nearly half a trillion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2018. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 17,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past 10 years, 2010 – 2019, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past six consecutive years, 2014 – 2019.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2019 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 16 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news, visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.