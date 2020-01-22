Talevation, in Alignment with IBM, Partners with SHL

CARMEL, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talevation is excited to announce their new partnership with SHL, a global leader in talent solutions. Talevation, in alignment with their longstanding partnership with IBM – is working seamlessly with IBM and SHL to ensure that all current IBM Kenexa Assess on Cloud customers, receive the care and support they deserve, while also preparing them for a successful migration over time, to the SHL talent assessment solution.

Since their launch in 2016, Talevation has specialized in the marketing, sales, service and support of skills and behavioral talent assessments. Through their innovative and value-add B2B and B2C business model, Talevation works successfully with thousands of enterprise organizations, as well as schools, government agencies and individuals across the U.S.A.

Scott Abbott, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Talevation, noted, “We are thrilled to partner with SHL, and together ensure that our IBM Kenexa Assessments clients - past, present, and future - continue to receive the premier care, service and support they deserve. Furthermore, we are excited for our clients, that by us working together with both IBM and SHL, we will help them over time, ensure a smooth and successful transition from the IBM Kenexa Assessments Platform, to the SHL talent assessments solution. In addition, thanks to SHL’s 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessments science, their unparalleled view of the workforce on a global level, and all of the awesome people at SHL - we are happy and enthusiastic to extend Talevation’s value-add, through SHL’s extensive portfolio of software and services.”

Andy Bradshaw, SHL CEO stated, “We are excited to partner with Talevation. Together, we will ensure that current IBM Kenexa Assess customers continue to receive the support they need - while preparing them for a great migration over time, to the SHL talent assessments platform, along with the additional software, services and insights that SHL provides on a global level.”

