Fluor Awarded Air Force Contract Augmentation Program IV Task Order for Ascension Island Auxiliary Airfield

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency awarded the company, through its Fluor AMEC II, LLC entity, the task order contract to repair the Ascension Island Auxiliary Airfield runway. The task order is awarded under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program IV (AFCAP IV), a position Fluor has held since 2015. The cost-plus, fixed-fee task order is for up to 28 months and is valued at approximately $170 million.

“We are honored to be selected to support the Air Force and to be a part of its global mission,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “Ascension Auxiliary Airfield is in a strategic location and the runway is the lifeline to the island. Fluor excels at projects like this where it delivers timely and cost-effective solutions in some of the most remote and difficult locations in the world.”

Ascension Island is an isolated volcanic island south of the equator in the South Atlantic Ocean. It is part of the British Overseas Territory of St. Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha under the sovereignty of the British Crown.

Established by the U.S. Air Force to fulfill the Department of Defense's global mission during contingency events, AFCAP provides the Air Force and other government agencies with additional capabilities to rapidly support the logistic requirements of its deployed forces through the use of civilian contractors.

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.