Phoenix Center for Rehabilitation and Pediatrics Joins the Philosophy Care Group

HASKELL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philosophy Care Group is pleased to announce that the Phoenix Center for Rehabilitation and Pediatrics is now part of the Philosophy Care family of quality healthcare facilities.

This exciting new development brings Philosophy Care’s decades of experience in nursing and pediatric care to the New Jersey area and marks the beginning of a trusted new partnership with families throughout the entire region.

Additionally, the facility will now be part of the famed Pathways Pediatric Care Network, bringing 5-star quality care to its residents and families. This partnership will begin with a facility-wide program to adopt best practices and oversight to every facet of its pediatric operation. Notably, this will include major renovations to resident rooms and public spaces and strict quality control measures to its nursing program.

Daniel Schaffer, Executive Vice President of Philosophy Care Group, succinctly sums up his vision for the future, “We are so gratified to see such a positive welcome from the community and local healthcare providers at the news of this new partnership. We look forward to bringing a new era of pediatric care to the entire New Jersey community. Great changes are coming to the Phoenix Center!”

About Philosophy Care

Philosophy Care is a Long Island based company with Skilled Nursing Facilities located throughout NY and NJ. Philosophy’s Team is comprised of compassionate individuals with years of experience and expertise in long term care. Our mission at Philosophy Care is to provide individualized, patient-focused care, centered around complete physical, and emotional wellbeing. Each facility within the Philosophy network maintains a progressive approach, empowering each and every resident to live and recover fully, with dignity and respect.