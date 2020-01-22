Alivi Awarded Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Contract by AvMed

DORAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alivi and AvMed announced today they have formed a new partnership for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) services for their Medicare members. Alivi is changing the way health plans can achieve better health outcomes for their members and directly impact the transportation component of the social determinants of health (SODH).

As NEMT services continue to evolve, more health plans are contracting the service for their Medicare members. Alivi’s proprietary trip logistics platform helps provide reliable and high-quality NEMT services.

Once a trip is scheduled, it selects the nearest, most reliable driver to provide transportation to medical appointments based on the member’s needs. The platform provides different modalities of transportation, including curb-to-curb, door-to-door, wheelchairs, stretchers, basic life support and advanced life support.

To this end, Alivi has dedicated phone lines for the health plans’ members to set up the transportation, success managers working with the clinics and Management Service Organizations (MSO), as well as offers training for its logistic platform.

“We are pleased to be able to offer Non-Emergency Medical Transportation services to our Medicare members via our partnership with Alivi,” said Ian Andes, vice president of provider contracting and service at AvMed. “We feel very strongly that these services will go a long way to ensuring our members have access to the care they need. The lack of access to transportation can be a critical issue for seniors especially for those living by themselves. We are excited to partner with Alivi to help address this need with our members,” added Andes.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with AvMed. Our partnership will help reduce missed medical appointments and achieve better health outcomes,” said Magdiel Rodriguez, Alivi CEO.

About AvMed

With headquarters in Miami and offices in most major metropolitan areas of the state, AvMed transforms lives to create a WELLfluent™ world. By uniting around this sole purpose over our 50+ year history, we’ve aimed to inspire our Floridian health plan Members to focus on celebrating the riches that matter most— health and happiness. Learn more at AvMed.org

About Alivi

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Alivi is ranked in the Inc. 5000 and is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. Our healthcare solutions help health plans improve access to care for their Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, removing key barriers to improved health and well-being. Our products include a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) platform, ancillary provider networks and a business process outsourcing service. We combine deep industry knowledge with technology expertise to provide proven solutions that help improve results, streamline operations, and manage costs. We’re passionate about our mission to continue building services that bring value to health plans, providers and member through deep meaningful partnerships and customer feedback. For more information visit www.alivi.com.