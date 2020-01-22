Xcel Energy Selects Willdan’s Software for Grid Modernization

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN), through its software subsidiary Integral Analytics (Willdan), announced today that Xcel Energy has selected LoadSEER, Willdan’s flagship software application, to provide foundational load forecasting, planning, and network scenario analysis as part of its Advanced Grid Intelligence and Security (AGIS) strategy. LoadSEER will enable Xcel Energy teams to model and plan for changes in electric load and the adoption and impact of distributed energy resources.

“We are pleased to provide this system-wide comprehensive deployment of LoadSEER to Xcel Energy,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “LoadSEER is the intelligence layer behind grid modernization and renewable energy integration for major utilities across the country. Xcel Energy will use LoadSEER to standardize load forecasting, and to provide the granular analysis required to make critical distribution system investment decisions and deploy the cleanest sources of energy as the grid evolves.”

The application will operate within the AGIS suite of technologies being implemented to serve integrated distribution planning, grid modernization, and distributed energy integration functions at Xcel Energy. LoadSEER’s hosted application will include dynamic data management and configurable reporting to allow Xcel Energy teams to evaluate scenarios specific to each local distribution area.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow Xcel on Twitter and Facebook.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

About Integral Analytics

Integral Analytics, a unit of Willdan Group, Inc., provides trusted software products that merge economics and engineering to deliver statistically-robust forecasting and valuation analytics through which over 40 utilities and distributed energy resource owners make optimized financial and engineering decisions. More information is available at: www.integralanalytics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to expand its services or meet the needs of customers in markets in which it operates. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner, Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy efficiency services market, changes in state, local, and regional economies and government budgets, Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts (including with its three primary customers and the two primary customers of recently acquired Lime Energy) and to compete effectively for contract awards through bidding processes and Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 28, 2018. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.