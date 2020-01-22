CURE Media Group Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, announces the addition of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Foundation to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are excited be working with the TNBC Foundation,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “The foundation fosters a caring community for patients with TNBC and their loved ones while supporting research and patient advocacy, and we look forward to helping them accomplish their goals.”

The mission of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation is to be a credible source for triple negative breast cancer information, a catalyst for science and patient advocacy and a caring community with meaningful services for patients and their families. The TNBC Foundation was founded in 2006 in honor of Nancy Block-Zenna, a young woman who passed away from TNBC. Her close friends started the foundation in hopes of finding better treatment options and, eventually, a cure for TNBC.

“We are honored to join the impressive list of patient advocacy organizations who have partnered with CURE in their Strategic Alliance Partnership program; expanding the reach of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation to even more TNBC patients and their loved ones,” said Hayley Dinerman, TNBC Foundation executive director.

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the TNBC Foundation to share exclusive content and support the TNBC community.

