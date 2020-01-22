Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Partners with Alipay to Support Mobile Transactions for Millions of Customers

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced its partnership with Alipay, Alibaba Group’s (NYSE:BABA) world-leading mobile and online payments platform serving over 1.2 billion customers. Supported by leading Italian financial institution, Banca Profilo, and facilitated by digital payment solution, Tinaba, this partnership will integrate Alipay’s payment functionality onto the Helbiz app so that Alipay’s global customers can easily and seamlessly ride Helbiz devices throughout Italy.

"Helbiz’s partnership with Alipay enables millions of Alipay users across the globe to easily access our electric devices and experience Italy in a fun, convenient and environmentally sustainable way,” said Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. “Through our micro-mobility solutions, Helbiz is ushering in a movement that is more inclusive, more accessible and more sustainable. The integration of Alipay onto our app is a reflection of this mission, and we hope to continue promoting a cashless economy and serving citizens from around the world.”

Accepted in over 55 countries, with partnerships with more than 250 financial institutions and payment solution providers around the world and used by tens of thousands of merchants, Alipay enables seamless transactions for Chinese tourists when they travel overseas. It is anticipated that an influx of Chinese tourists will arrive in Italy over the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January and allowing them to pay for their last mile transportation options on the Alipay app will help them easily navigate their experiences across the country.

"I am proud to announce this partnership between smart mobility leader, Helbiz, and Alipay to help facilitate the mobility of millions of Chinese and South-East Asian tourists coming to Italy for the Lunar New Year celebration,” said Rodrigo Cipriani Foresio, country manager, Alipay South Europe. “Our partnership with Helbiz allows millions of Chinese visitors to easily move around Italian cities and enjoy their holiday even more. This is the beginning of a global transformation that Alipay will help support, thanks to the combined efforts of mobile payment services and smart mobility.”

To demonstrate their commitment to this partnership, Helbiz devices will be co-branded with the logos of Alipay, Tinaba and the European Football Championship 2020. Alipay is the main global sponsor of the Eurocup 2020 that will begin on June 12th in Rome with the inaugural match between Italy and Turkey. Helbiz vehicles will facilitate the transportation of tourists to and from the stadium in a sustainable way.

HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz is committed to being solely powered by 100% renewable energy with zero carbon emissions.