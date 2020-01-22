Texas Senior Games Opens Registration for 2020 Games, Announces Humana as Top Sponsor

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Registration for the 2020 Texas Senior Games, the multi-sport competition for seniors that will be held March 26 through April 5, 2020, in San Antonio, is now open. For the first time, leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will be the games’ presenting sponsor.

More than 2,000 athletes from Texas and beyond are expected to participate, ranging in age from 50 to 90+. They will compete within age groups in more than 20 individual and team sports, including archery, badminton, basketball, cycling, golf, pickleball, racquetball, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field, and volleyball. Medals will be awarded for first-, second-, and third-place finishes in each sport. Participating athletes will also be eligible to qualify for the 2021 National Senior Games Presented by Humana.

To participate, all athletes must be 50 years old by Dec. 31, 2020. Participants can register online at www.texasseniorgames.org or by calling (210) 302-6973 to request a paper application. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 6, 2020. Registrations fees vary by sport and individual/team sport.

“Having a partnership with Humana, who understands the importance of health and well-being, will enhance our athletes experience in the Games,” said Cathy Pottorf, Texas Senior Games Director. “We are proud that San Antonio has played such a significant role in the Senior Games for over 30 years providing adults 50 and over the opportunity to participate in the pursuit of healthy sporting competitions.”

As the 2020 presenting sponsor, Humana believes in active aging. Events like the Texas Senior Games promote active living and social engagement for seniors and create an environment that addresses physical, mental, social and emotional health, which are all important as we age.

“Humana has a Bold Goal in San Antonio and Houston to help those communities we serve be 20% healthier by 2020 and beyond. That’s why we are excited the 2020 Texas Senior Games will be in San Antonio and for Humana to be the presenting sponsor,” said Bill White, Texas Medicare President for Humana. “The games are a wonderful way for these inspiring athletes to come together in the spirit of competition and fellowship while also improving their overall health and well-being.”

For more information on the Texas Senior Games, please visit www.texasseniorgames.org or call (210) 302-6973.

About Texas Senior Games

San Antonio was selected and has served as the host site for the Texas Senior Games since 2013, after having hosted the Senior Games of San Antonio since 1990. The Texas Senior Games are officially sanctioned by the National Senior Games Association (NSGA) and the Texas Senior Sports Organization (TSSO), and provide adults 50 years and older, a safe and fun environment for competition, and a clear path to Live Stronger, Healthier, Better year around. For more information on the Texas Senior Games, please visit www.texasseniorgames.org or call (210) 302-6973.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of: