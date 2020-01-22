Divine Imaging, Inc. Captures $5.5 Billion General Services Administration Contract

MALIBU, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Divine Imaging Inc., a woman-owned, small business federal government contractor based in Malibu, was recently named by the US General Services Administration as an awardee of the coveted $5.5 billion Second Generation Information Technology (2GIT) Blanket Purchase Agreement contract. The contract vehicle was designed with the Air Force’s specific needs in mind. However, 2GIT is now open to all federal buyers as a reliable, flexible, fast and efficient way to obtain best-value solutions for complex IT hardware requirements.

“Federal government buying practices are constantly evolving with the markets and new technology. Divine strives to keep up with the changing needs of our federal government customers and Divine team member Hank Williams, graduate of Notre Dame and now Divine's Operations Executive and Contracts Manager, had the skills and work ethic to take this contract over the goal line to victory!” said Divine Imaging founder and President Kimberly Devane. "We could not have obtained this award without Hank," proclaimed Divine CEO Larry Abbott. "... we are grateful! This win is the culmination of hundreds of hours of work and it is a reflection of the confidence that our government customers have in us.”

“The 2GIT program is a great example of how GSA is developing IT solutions that help the federal government meet its mission-critical needs,'' said GSA Assistant Commissioner of Information Technology Category Bill Zielinski. “2GIT also demonstrates GSA’s commitment to working in true partnership with our customer agencies to help them navigate complex acquisition and IT modernization challenges with solutions that will evolve to deliver on government’s current and future needs.”

Kimberly Devane, Divine Imaging’s Founder/President, launched the business in 2001 reselling office products and soon expanded into “multiple categories” including IT Products, Consumer Electronics and New Technology thru the General Services Administration’s Multiple Awards Schedule program. The company is headquartered in the Old Malibu Courthouse, a building owned by Kimberly Devane and her husband Larry Abbott. The company provides high paying job opportunities to a diverse team of talented professionals who have been with the company an average of over eight years each. The company is always seeking new Sales and DBA talent to accommodate the demands of its most recent contract award. "After a long year of focused work, it sure feels good to WIN..." stated Larry, Hank & Kim.