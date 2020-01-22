HomeServe Cares Foundation Announces Winners of Third Round of “Caring for Community” Grant Program

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeServe USA, a leading provider of home repair solutions, has selected non-profits in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Louisville, Kentucky as the next winners of a HomeServe “Caring for Community” grant. The third round of funding through the HomeServe Cares Foundation was focused on programs and projects dedicated to improving the quality of life for veterans.

The first winner is Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) in Milwaukee, an organization serving as many as 300 veterans every night and recognized nationally as a model program for addressing veteran homelessness. The group’s latest project is the construction of a new village of 42 tiny homes that will be provided at no cost to veterans experiencing homelessness for up to two years. HomeServe’s grant will cover construction materials for one of the new houses, which, when coupled with donated volunteer labor, will complete the build of one of the homes within the village.

“While veterans are a vital part of the community, they often do not receive the support they need to transition from military to civilian life. In Milwaukee, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) is doing an exceptional job moving homeless veterans into self-sufficiency,” said HomeServe CEO John Kitzie. “VOW’s tiny house project provides a creative solution to a challenging problem, and HomeServe is proud to be able to contribute to its success.”

The second grant winner is St. Vincent de Paul Louisville (SVDPL) in Louisville, Kentucky. SVDPL’s Intensive Transitional Housing project moves homeless veterans in need of supportive services into affordable permanent housing to help them achieve self-sufficiency. HomeServe’s grant will help fund a new project called “A Place to Lay Your Head” that will provide complete bed sets – mattress, box spring, linens and pillows – to an estimated 40 veterans as they move into their new permanent housing.

“Veterans are an integral part of our community and culture and St. Vincent de Paul Louisville (SVDPL) is providing these heroes with the support and services they need to succeed in the next phase of their lives,” said HomeServe CEO John Kitzie. “Working together, HomeServe and SVDPL will be able to provide many veterans in the city with the comfort of a good night’s sleep, which can make a world of difference during difficult times.”

In 2019, the HomeServe Cares Foundation awarded a total of six grants to non-profits located in Denver, CO; Kansas City, KS; Columbus, OH; Boulder, CO; Tampa, FL; and Rochester, NY. The grants focused on projects around aging in place for senior citizens, improving facilities for developmentally disabled adults, and providing ADA compliant beach access. Details about the HomeServe Cares Foundation are available on www.HomeServeCaresFoundation.com.

