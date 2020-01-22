Kentucky Bankers Association Endorses LERETA for Tax and Flood Certification

COVINA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LERETA, LLC, a provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers nationwide, has been endorsed by Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) as a preferred tax and flood service provider for its membership.

KBA is a nonprofit trade association that has provided legislative, legal, compliance and educational services to its member institutions since 1891. The group has an extensive due-diligence process that vendors must complete in order to receive an endorsement. Partners endorsed by the KBA must demonstrate that they are offering a service needed by members and that the product or service is of equal or better quality than other service providers while also offering a competitive cost compared to other vendors of the service.

“This level of endorsement demonstrates that our commitment to excellence in the tax and flood industries is recognized and that we are on the right path to ensure that companies have quality service and access to the latest technology available in this arena,” said John Short, vice president of business development at LERETA. “We are encouraged that this relationship will lead to similar relationships.”

In addition to its commitment to customer service, LERETA offers advanced reporting system searches on all loans in a portfolio for delinquent real estate taxes through its Tax Status Reports. Reports can be timed in accordance with the posting of payments by tax collecting agencies to ensure payments are made on time to minimize delinquency fees and penalties.

LERETA’s Total Tax Solutions allow servicers to efficiently process a pre-cycle mini-audit, automate tax payments, open items, conduct tax research and review delinquencies and payments. The five modules on the platform are Pre-Cycle Audit Manager, Tax Cycle Manager, Escrow Open Item Manager, Delinquency Manager and Task Research Manager.

“KBA is excited to have LERETA providing our members two important services - tax and flood certification,” said Ballard W. Cassady, Jr. KBA president and CEO. “The banks are in good hands when they work with LERETA.”

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA’s services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA’s dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA’s experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.