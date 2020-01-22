Saviynt and STEALTHbits Technical Alliance & OEM Agreement Combines DAG with IGA to Bring Governance to Unstructured Data

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), an industry leader pioneering Identity 3.0 - a disruptive, converged Identity Governance, Application GRC, and Cloud Privileged Access Management solution, is announcing an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement with STEALTHbits and the launch of a joint Go to Market in 2020.

To bring Saviynt’s data access governance capabilities for cloud-based data stores and collaboration solutions back to ground, Saviynt’s Identity 3.0 platform will combine STEALTHbits’ StealthAUDIT and StealthDEFEND capabilities to provide access governance over on-premises data structures. Organizations will be able to take advantage of data discovery, content analysis, usage monitoring, and access management for file systems, SharePoint, O365, Dropbox, Box, Exchange, SQL, Oracle, and other data stores across their hybrid ecosystems.

“DAG and IGA have been on a collision course for years,” said Adam Laub, STEALTHbits’ Chief Marketing Officer. “However, many who have tried their hand in either space have learned that neither discipline is a trivial task, nor a checkbox exercise.” Laub continued, “Where Saviynt and STEALTHbits break from the pack begins with the understanding that effective, actionable governance is both the result and the reward for having achieved a governable state. The hard work that needs to be done before the entitlement review, before the self-service access request, before the automated provisioning workflow or the resource ownership assignment is where the rubber meets the road. We’re excited about this relationship because everyone knows they’re getting the expertise and the technology needed to solve this problem the right way.”

Currently, unstructured data such as documents, presentations, spreadsheets, photos, and webpages represent over 80 percent of all data within an organization. This data can include confidential information about customers, strategic business plans, corporate intellectual property, and other sensitive or proprietary information. These documents and resources are commonly stored within multiple repositories that span environments, increasing complexity, and they are often excluded from security oversight. Privacy laws, potential data breaches, and violations compound the need to solve this complex and seemingly overwhelming business challenge.

Chris Gregory, Saviynt’s Vice President of Channel Operations and Development, states, “We are excited by this OEM agreement which enables us to add STEALTHbits’ industry-leading capabilities to Saviynt’s platform, fulfilling our customers’ need to reduce complexity and enhance security by having a single pane of glass to view data risk and ensure governance.”

