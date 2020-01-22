DraftKings Leverages the Alation Data Catalog to Help “Win” Mobile Sports Betting Industry

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alation Inc, the data catalog company, today announced that DraftKings selected the Alation Data Catalog to help leverage data more effectively to serve users across its sports betting and daily fantasy sports products. With Alation, DraftKings’ data analysts and business users have a centralized, single source of reference for efficient data discovery, effective collaboration, and expanded knowledge-sharing, resulting in better products and superior customer experiences.

“ Data is the lifeblood of our organization. We use Alation to better understand our data, improve onboarding of new employees, and empower our teams with critical insights to build better products and features for our customers,” said Paul Liberman, President, Global Technology & Product at DraftKings.

“ DraftKings is the perfect example of an agile organization that is embracing a data culture by increasing collaboration and data access, and driving trust in data,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO of Alation. “ We are excited that Alation can play an important role in DraftKings’ success and in consumers’ enjoyment of their products.”

DraftKings’ products produce billions of data points annually across a multitude of sources. Leveraging that data is key to maintaining a competitive edge in what H2 Gaming calls a $70-billion global sports betting market opportunity.

The Alation Data Catalog is central to helping DraftKings’ analysts quickly find the data they need, understand, and derive value from it to facilitate rapid iteration. DraftKings’ analytics teams help the company enhance customer experience and develop new product lines, creating new opportunities for growth by analyzing the way users engage with the platform.

For more information on Alation’s machine-learning data catalog visit: https://www.alation.com/product/

About Alation

Alation, the data catalog company, is building a data-fluent world by changing the way people find, understand, trust, use, and reuse data. The first to bring a data catalog to market, Alation combines machine learning and human collaboration to bring confidence to data-driven decisions. More than 150 organizations, including eBay, Exelon, Munich Re and Pfizer, leverage the Alation Data Catalog. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation is funded by Costanoa Ventures, DCVC (Data Collective), Harmony Partners, Icon Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Sapphire Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.