Infinitum Electric Forever Changes the HVAC Motor Market with a Re-Invented 15HP Motor

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinitum Electric, creator of the breakthrough printed circuit board motor (PCB), today announced the launch of its IEx Series motor, an IoT-enabled electric motor that’s a third of the size and weight of conventional motors while delivering class-leading efficiency and IoT capabilities. Infinitum has reached OEM sales agreements with Twin City Fans, Comefri and ACME Fan for the new IEx Series motor and the first shipment of motors is scheduled for June. The company’s first product is a 15-horsepower (HP) motor designed for the HVAC plenum fan market, with the 10HP and 5HP model being released by the end of 2020. Infinitum has also kickstarted research and development efforts in other market segments like oil and gas, aerospace and electric vehicles.

“With the launch of our IEx Series motor, we are delivering a smaller, smarter, quieter, lighter and higher performing motor into the roughly $150 billion yearly electric motor market,” said Ben Schuler, CEO of Infinitum Electric. “After the electric motor has gone virtually untouched for more than 100 years, our product is generating exciting interest in key industries, and we’re honored to introduce our first product line with three of the industry’s top Fan and Blower OEMs.”

Infinitum’s new 15HP electric motor can exceed IE5 efficiency, a standard that the industry considers to be the highest efficiency class. In addition, the customizable design of the motor allows for easier production and greater optimization than any other electric motor, resulting in reduced lead times, up to 25 percent lower costs, up to 60 percent lighter weight, superior durability and enhanced IoT connectivity.

“Infinitum Electric’s fresh approach to ECM motor development is unique in the commercial HVAC industry,” said Sylvie Braun, COO of Comefri. “At the same time, we are certain, as a leader in global fan design, Comefri USA’s close collaboration with Infinitum Electric will provide distinctive leadership in the American commercial HVAC marketplace for years to come”

“Infinitum is bringing the electric motor into the 21st century” said Jeff Robinson, VP of Engineering Applications at Twin City Fans, “and we’re thrilled to incorporate Infinitum advantages into our fan designs that will be more compact, lighter weight, more efficient and have easy speed control. This will give our customers the competitive advantage that we’re excited about. We are striving to bring the most efficient solution to our customers, and Infinitum helps us do exactly that.”

“Partnering with Infinitum aligns with our commitment to quality and performance,” said Lee Buddrus, President of ACME Fan. “Not only does Infinitum offer unique performance advantage by being smaller, lighter and more efficient, their motor insulation provides fundamental change in quality and durability.”

“Demand for high-efficiency motors is on the rise, and an innovative product like Infinitum’s PCB-based 15HP motor gives the market a highly competitive offering,” said Ivan Campos, Manufacturing Technology Research Analyst with IHS Markit technology research, now part of Informa Tech. “The level of efficiency based on the size and weight of Infinitum’s 15HP motor coupled with its IoT capabilities could be of great benefit to not only the HVAC industry but for other industries as well.”*

Manufacturing Game-Changer

Infinitum’s innovative PCB-based stators with etched copper wiring eliminate the need for traditional motor stators made with twisted copper wiring. This too means that expensive, clunky machinery designed to automate the twisting of the copper wires can be eliminated from the motor manufacturing process and replaced by fabless, fully-automated PCB manufacturing. This major shift in the process drastically simplifies motor manufacturing and significantly reduces the cost to make each motor.

Infinitum’s 15HP motor will be available in June 2020. For more information on the 15HP motor and partnering with Infinitum, please visit www.infinitumelectric.com.

*Source – IHS Markit Technology Research, now part of Informa Tech, Low Voltage Motors Intelligence Service, December 2019. Results and commentary are not an endorsement of Infinitum Electric. Any reliance on these results and commentary is at the third-party’s own risk.

About Infinitum Electric

Infinitum Electric was born in 2016 by founders with decades of experience and a deep understanding of how electrification will impact the world. Infinitum Electric’s mission is to disrupt the way electric machines consume and create electricity. The company’s patented PCB stator technology forever changes the electric landscape, allowing for light weight, lower cost electric motors and generators with unparalleled efficiency and durability.