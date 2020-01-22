Pricefx Invests in Next-Generation of Pricing Professionals with University of Rochester Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pricefx, the global leader in native cloud pricing software, is partnering with the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester and Iron Mountain to sponsor the 2020 Simon Pricing Club Case Competition. This is the first implementation of Pricefx Next Gen, a program designed to support the real-world applications of pricing in educational settings. Pricefx customer Iron Mountain, the leading storage and information management services company, will also participate in the competition, providing the case and serving on the judging committee.

“The velocity of innovation and change in business today requires students to master current technology, adapt quickly, think critically, and work in diverse teams,” said Patrick Moorhead, Chief Marketing Officer of Pricefx. “This program is focused on putting real-world technology in the hands of students in order to better prepare them for careers with businesses who are using modern, digital approaches to compete. Partnering with Simon Business School is an example of how Pricefx is living its values by being friendly to the broader pricing community.”

“Partnerships between business, technology and academia are critical to preparing students for emerging business challenges and developing the capabilities needed to integrate new technology tools and analytics into business operations,” said Stephen Haggett, Vice President Revenue Management of Iron Mountain. “As a pricing professional in the business world, it is important to me that we help educate and train the next generation on the latest tools and strategies to support business needs.”

In the competition, student teams will be asked to solve a real-world business problem based on a mix of pricing, strategy and analytics. Students receive access to and instruction on Pricefx’s SaaS solution for Price Optimization, Management (PO&M) and Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) to help them build a winning response.

“Universities play an important role in preparing students for success in the workforce and meeting the needs of today’s businesses,” said Steven Simpson, MBA Director, Marketing & Pricing at Simon Business School. “As the first Business School to offer a dedicated specialization in pricing within its STEM-designated MBA and MS Analytics graduate programs, we are excited to partner with Pricefx and Iron Mountain for this year’s case competition. Working with the technology and business sectors enables Simon Business School to stay at the forefront of current workforce trends and provide hands-on educational opportunities to students.”

The competition kicks off on January 23 and the presentations are due on February 2. Shortlist finalists will be announced on February 7 and final round presentations will take place on February 10, with winners to be announced on-site.

The Simon Business School is a world-class business school located on the campus of the University of Rochester. Rooted in quantitative analysis, Simon offers a distinct advantage in today's data-driven economy. Simon offers full-time and part-time MBA programs, as well as MS programs.

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.