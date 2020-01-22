Lunda Construction Awarded $50 Million 10th Avenue Historic Bridge Rehabilitation Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction Company, has been awarded a contract by the City of Minneapolis Department of Public Works valued at approximately $50 million for the 10th Avenue Historic Bridge Rehabilitation Project. The bridge, originally built in 1929 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, currently carries approximately 10,000 vehicles and hundreds of pedestrians over the Mississippi River each day. The bridge rehabilitation will include, among other things, replacement of the entire bridge deck, a new protected bikeway, sidewalks, complete removal and reconstruction of certain bridge features, concrete restoration work to deteriorated concrete at various locations, and reconstruction of the south and north roadways up to the intersections, including new utilities, surfacing and lighting.

Construction work is already underway with substantial completion anticipated in the summer of 2021. The contract value will be included in the Company’s fourth quarter 2019 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.