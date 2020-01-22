Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine named Apple Distinguished School

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School, a designation that extends through 2022. With graduates in nearly every U.S. state and many other countries, this designation recognizes RUSVM for its dedication to providing a creative, active learning environment for its students.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence that use technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching and the school environment and have documented results of academic accomplishment.

“I am thrilled that Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine has been selected as an Apple Distinguished School. This honor reinforces our commitment to providing an exceptional and engaging education for our students,” said Sean Callanan, Ph.D., MVB, MRCVS, CertVR, DipECVP, FRCPath, dean of RUSVM. “Additionally, this distinction brings even more recognition to the RUSVM campus, where we continue to digitize learning.”

The selection of RUSVM as an Apple Distinguished School highlights its success as an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic accomplishment. RUSVM is leading veterinary education through customized iPad apps that enhance the classroom and laboratory teaching and learning environments.

Using iPads, students and faculty have continuous access to RUSVM’s learning portal, library reference materials and iBooks, allowing them to continuously enhance learning and teaching while leveraging all aspects of modern technology. This focus on creating an exceptional student experience and reducing environmental impact is supported by RUSVM’s parent company, Adtalem Global Education.

About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Founded in 1982, RUSVM is committed to preparing students to become members and leaders of the worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to advance human, animal and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative). RUSVM offers postgraduate Masters’, Ph.D. and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs accredited by the St. Christopher & Nevis Accreditation Board. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine confers a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, which is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham Road, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association. For more information visit http://veterinary.rossu.edu/ and follow RUSVM on Twitter (@RossVetSchool), Instagram (@rossvetschool) and Facebook (@RossVetSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.