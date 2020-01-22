The Taoist Tai Chi Society begins its 50th anniversary celebration of the Taoist Tai Chi® arts on January 25, 2020 on the Chinese New Year

DUNEDIN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fung Loy Kok Institute of Taoism and its affiliate, the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA, are celebrating 50 years of the Taoist Tai Chi® arts during the year 2020. The celebration officially begins on January 25, 2020, with the Chinese New Year.

The Taoist Tai Chi arts were created in 1970 by Master Moy Lin Shin, a Taoist master who dedicated his life to alleviating suffering by helping others cultivate themselves through the Taoist arts.

The Fung Loy Kok Institute of Taoism was created to follow Master Moy’s teachings and share them with the world. Today, the organization has 42,000 practitioners in 26 different countries, with International Centers in Ontario, Canada and Dunedin, Florida. In the United States, the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA is the nonprofit association affiliated with the Fung Loy Kok Institute of Taoism.

The Taoist Tai Chi arts involve balance, expansion and contraction, deep relaxation with a full range of motion, and continuous turns of the spine. Sometimes called “Meditation in Motion,” Tai Chi has been shown to strengthen not only the mind, but the body as well. Many practitioners use the Tai Chi arts to manage both physical and mental ailments, including Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, asthma, anxiety, depression, and the stresses of daily life.

On November 7, 2020, hundreds of practitioners from all over the world will gather at the International Center in Dunedin to officially celebrate the 50th anniversary.

For more information visit: https://www.taoisttaichi.org.

Video

Nearly 250 tai chi practitioners from all over the world joined together to perform the 107 tai chi movements in the form of a large 50 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Taoist Tai Chi® arts, being celebrated in 2020.

The video was shot on the front lawn of the Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, Florida.

**For a :15 second or :30 second video clip of this drone footage, or to see the full video of this celebration, visit the following dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/60aqahov7padjqt/AAD8ufff1YlGnuIbWJe0MMsPa?dl=0