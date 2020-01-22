First Bankcard to Offer Expanded Commercial Payment Solutions to Provident Bank Clients.

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Bankcard, a division of First National Bank of Omaha, announced today a strategic partnership with Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, to issue a comprehensive suite of Commercial Payment Solutions. First Bankcard is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced credit card issuers, offering a wide variety of commercial card products including, but not limited to, Travel and Entertainment programs, Corporate Card programs, Purchasing Card programs, Virtual Card solutions, e-payable solutions and fully automated Procurement-to-Payment Accounts Payable solutions.

“We’re excited to expand the services available to our commercial clients through our partnership with First Bankcard,” said Bernadette N. Macko, Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Cash Management. “Moving payment options beyond traditional methods with the use of Corporate Cards improves cash flow, provides greater visibility into purchasing behaviors and reduces fraud, while offering rewards and rebates to our clients,” added Macko.

The Corporate Card program features higher card limits to accommodate individual client spending habits. Purchasing card programs reduce the costs in the steps from procurement through final payment and can accelerate the process to allow a client to take advantage of supplier discounts and cash flow forecasting. In addition, the team at First Bankcard will assist Provident’s clients in developing a comprehensive spend analysis to identify the suppliers already accepting card payments with a team dedicated to expanding vendor acceptance.

“We are committed to empowering financial institutions across the country to provide commercial payment services to their customers,” said Jerry J. O’Flanagan, executive vice president, Consumer Banking, at First National Bank of Omaha. “We are confident this program will help Provident Bank grow its commercial business by providing a more complete array of products and services to its commercial customers,” concluded O’Flanagan.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $9.92 billion as of September 30, 2019. With $6.96 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company. For more information on Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

About First Bankcard

First Bankcard, a division of First National Bank of Omaha, is a leader in the credit card partnership arena, serving approximately 200 financial institutions, co-brand and affinity partners nationwide. For more than 60 years, First Bankcard has offered quality products and superior service to help its customers achieve their goals. Visit http://partners.firstbankcard.com for more information.

About First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.