Strategic Alliance: Health Connect America and Pathway Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Connect America, (www.healthconnectamerica.com) and Pathway Healthcare, LLC (www.pathwayhealthcare.com) are strategically aligning to provide the highest level of care for patients suffering from addiction and dependence. This alliance is genuinely the first integrative model of its kind, where two companies have come together to ensure patients receive necessary medical, behavioral, and case management resources for their substance abuse and mental health disorders.

Health Connect America has 23 locations throughout Tennessee, arranged to serve every county; and provides mental health services centered around the individual and family, including Intensive Outpatient Programs, Group and Individual Counseling, Family Counseling, Foster Care, Supervised Visitation, Mentoring Services, Case Management, and Peer Support Services.

Pathway Healthcare specializes in providing evidence-based medical and behavioral health treatments for addictive diseases and in the use of Medication-Assisted Treatment with Buprenorphine (commonly known by its trade name as Suboxone) and Naltrexone combined with individualized counseling programs through its behavioral arm, IMPACT Behavioral Counseling. With locations throughout Tennessee: Springfield, Jackson, Madison, and Sevierville as well as across multiple other states, Pathway Healthcare is aggressively working to increase access to care for Tennesseans and for others throughout the country.

This alliance is unique in that patients have access to Intensive Outpatient Programs, Medication-Assisted Treatment, Individual and Group Counseling, and Case Management services in an integrated setting.

“The alliance between Pathway and HCA is an innovative out of the box idea to address the complex needs of a highly vulnerable population,” says Gary Walker, COO for Health Connect America. “Conquering substance use is bigger than any one of us, and strategically aligned relationships bringing Tennessee’s top talent to work in a highly coordinated and complementary focused path is the only way to achieve the outcomes desired.” Walker goes on to say, “We could not be more pleased to be working alongside a like-minded industry leader that is less worried about competing against each other; rather, collectively knowing our best work comes from working with each other, because the task at hand is too important for all involved.”

In 2017, there were 1,269 overdose deaths involving opioids in Tennessee—a rate of 19.3 deaths per 100,000 persons, which is higher than the national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 persons.1Health Connect America’s and Pathway Healthcare’s services to Tennessee patients with co-occurring substance use disorder and mental health disorders provides a holistic opportunity for long-term care and recovery. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), in 2017, 8.5 million American adults suffered from both a mental health disorder and a substance use disorder, or co-occurring disorders. In aligning treatment specialties, Health Connect America and Pathway Healthcare offer a better future for all those battling substance use and mental health disorders.

“The roots of addiction run deep, not only in society but in families as well. Yet the disease of addiction is more than generational; we see it alongside co-occurring disorders such as mental health and behavioral health diagnosis. Often, patients end up in fragmented care or portions of their care “fall through the cracks” due to a lack of collaboration between providers. Creating a seamless environment where patients receive treatment for all of their addiction and co-occurring mental health or behavioral health needs is the best way of ensuring that patients will be successful in treatment. This alliance will help save lives and keep patients in active recovery, and thereby, creating stronger families for future generations.” – Scott Olson, CEO, Pathway Healthcare

Patients can present to any Health Connect America or Pathway Healthcare location to get engaged in treatment. Both entities are contracted with TennCare and are actively accepting new patients. This alliance will also serve the recovery courts, primary care providers, sober living homes, and other medical specialties.

About Health Connect America

Health Connect America provides face-to-face support, counseling, and care coordination with the individual, family, and significant others, as well as behavioral, emotional, and educational support. Health Connect’s unique approach engages individuals and others involved in the treatment process, to identify problems and explore solutions. Learn more at www.healthconnectamerica.com.

About Pathway Healthcare

Pathway Healthcare, LLC is a team of specialists committed to helping patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and dependency. Pathway’s proprietary MAT Plus® program combines medication-assisted treatment and IMPACT Behavioral Counseling services in a professional and convenient office-based outpatient setting. Learn more at www.pathwayhealthcare.com.