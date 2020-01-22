Echosens Aligns with Fatty Liver Foundation to Accelerate Screening for Undiagnosed Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, is proud to support the Fatty Liver Foundation (FLF), a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting fatty liver disease and advocating for ongoing screening of undiagnosed nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more severe form nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). FLF is raising awareness about this asymptomatic condition affecting as many as one-in-three Americans. As part of its initiatives, FLF is using FibroScan, a painless, five-minute test at the point of care to help physicians detect, monitor and prevent the progression of liver disease among patients who are often asymptomatic and may be high-risk.

“The work of FLF highlights the growing role that patients and healthcare providers can play in addressing this public health challenge,” says Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens. “We are proud that FibroScan is playing an important role in their efforts to proactively identify the high number of Americans who remain undiagnosed with liver fibrosis or cirrhosis caused by fatty liver disease. This FLF study demonstrates the critical importance of ongoing assessments both liver fat and fibrosis in point of care to diagnose and monitor high-risk patients. Ongoing monitoring of NAFLD is particularly important for people who are obese and have Type 2 diabetes, as these patients may be at increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer.”

FLF has completed the recruitment phase of Screening for Undiagnosed NAFLD and NASH (SUNN) study (NCT03726827), and will be publishing the results of data gathered to identify risk factors for individuals with advancing but asymptomatic liver disease who have not been diagnosed by a physician but choose to self-select for screening with FibroScan.

Wayne Eskridge, CEO, FLF, states, “We’re very excited to work with Echosens and share a mission to reach into every community in America to ensure that more asymptomatic individuals get screened in a timely way. Our key message is that NAFLD can be reversed through diet and lifestyle modification if caught in the early stages, potentially avoiding progression to NASH or fibrosis.”

About Echosens

Echosens, the developer of FibroScan®, is an innovative high-technology company offering a full range of products and services supporting physicians in their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver diseases. FibroScan is supported by over 2,500 peer reviewed publications and examinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and many insurance plans. For more information, please visit http://www.echosens.us and follow us on Twitter (@echosensNA).

About Fatty Liver Foundation

The Fatty Liver Foundation is the only national, non-profit patient organization dedicated to improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment and support of Americans with fatty liver, NAFLD or NASH through awareness, screening, education and patient outreach. FLF’s goal is to improve the lives of both asymptomatic and diagnosed patients by raising awareness, developing wellness screening, educating patients and championing the development of a responsive support systems for individuals of the growing epidemic of fatty liver disease. For more information, please visit www.fattyliverfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter (@LiverSaver).