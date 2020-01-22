Sentry Bank Selects CSI’s Core Services to Drive Customer Engagement, Support P2P Transactions and Enhance Digital Capabilities

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St. Joseph, Minn.-based Sentry Bank ($223 million in assets) selected Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of financial technology solutions, as its new core processing partner and provider of digital banking solutions for customers. The full-service community bank implemented CSI’s NuPoint® core processing solution along with a suite of digital banking tools, including online banking, mobile banking and the SPIN P2P payments platform.

Sentry Bank chose to partner with CSI in order to offer its customers products and services that enhance the overall customer experience—particularly related to online banking and payment services—while also improving back-office processes. Bank executives cited CSI’s SPIN P2P payment platform as an example of how the bank will be able to deliver new digital banking tools that meet the demands of their customer base.

“Our customers expect to have the most up-to-date technology to meet their financial needs,” said Darren Heying, president and CEO of Sentry Bank. “By pairing CSI’s digital banking capabilities with our customer service, we can provide our community the financial solutions and experience they expect and deserve. Whether it is providing mobile-based P2P payments or instant issue debit cards, CSI delivers the right mix of technology, real-time functionality and ease of use we needed to better serve our customers.”

Heying said that, in addition to the technological capabilities, the bank sought a true technology partner. “Everyone we talked to spoke highly about the level of support CSI provides on an ongoing basis. They truly care about the success of their bank partners, and in-turn, make it easier for us to keep our focus where it belongs – our customers,” he said.

Sentry Bank will utilize CSI’s NuPoint® solution to increase customer engagement and utilization of online products. Additionally, the bank said that CSI’s core and full-featured digital banking services have reduced the number of outside vendors on which it relies, which is a crucial element to streamlining efficiency as the bank continues to expand. This enhanced operational efficiency also enables bank employees to focus more of their time on strengthening their relationship with customers.

"When it comes to community banks, it’s vital to keep the focus where it belongs: the customer,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “At CSI, our top priority is providing community financial institutions with industry-leading technology and service that enables them to grow and serve their community. We are thrilled to partner with Sentry Bank in their continued effort to remain the first choice for financial services in their area by providing the integrated solutions that meet the day-to-day needs of modern consumers.”

About Sentry Bank

Sentry Bank, founded in 1904, is a community-based full-service bank in Central Minnesota. They currently operate through four convenient branches: St. Joseph, St. Stephen and 2 in St. Cloud. Sentry Bank focuses on their customers’ needs by offering excellent service in addition to a variety of banking solutions. Learn more about Sentry Bank at mysentrybank.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.