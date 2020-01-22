Gigacable Selects Telia Carrier to Boost Regional Internet Connectivity in Mexico

STOCKHOLM & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of Mexico’s leading broadband and Cable TV providers, Gigacable, today announced that it has selected Telia Carrier’s IP Transit and backbone services to provide dedicated Internet access to its consumer and enterprise businesses in Mexico. The partnership will give Gigacable access to Telia Carrier’s global network, supporting consumer demand for the increasing need for scalable, high performance connectivity in the Mexican market.

Gigacable is the first broadband and cable TV provider to deliver a 100 percent digital, interference-free broadband services in Mexico. Gigacable also offers the most extensive programming in the region.

“As one of the leading broadband and cable TV service providers in Mexico, tapping into Telia Carrier’s IP backbone enables us to deliver advanced solutions and robust networks,” said Jose Alfredo Mercado, General Manager of Gigacable. “Working with Telia Carrier assures both our business and consumer subscribers a direct secure connection to Internet access with lower latency as well as more capacity than they need to grow.”

“We’ve seen a huge demand in Mexico for our IP Transit and Cloud Connect services, and have many customers in the region, including mobile operators, local access providers, and ISPs, amongst others,” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. “Up until recently, ISPs and operators in the region have had limited options to help them meet their subscribers’ needs. With our formidable IP backbone, Telia Carrier can directly serve those mid-size ISPs, looking for higher-bandwidth solutions that will enable them to deliver better services and cloud connectivity to the Mexican market.”

Telia Carrier expanded into Mexico in the Spring of 2018, providing wholesale IP Transit, Ethernet, IPX, and Cloud Connect for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), content and cloud providers in the region.

Top-ranked global backbone

For more than two decades, Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research’s global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier’s global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting 300 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About Gigacable

Gigacable is the first telecommunications company in Mexico to offer a 100 percent digital interference-free services, providing DVD image and CD sound quality. We are focused on delivering the most extensive programming in the region, which covers the most important events of the State of Aguascalientes. We also offer the most flexible, highest-speed broadband Internet services in the region that can be bundled with TV or sold as an à la carte option. Content-control, reliability, innovation, fast service, and quality are characteristics that define and identify our service. Learn more at gigacable.com.