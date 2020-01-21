Axio Joins the Cyber Readiness Institute Champion Network to Help Organizations Assess Cyber Risk

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) is excited to welcome Axio, a leading cyber risk management SaaS company, to our Champion network. In collaboration with Axio, CRI Champions, members and users will now have access to a free tool, offered by Axio specifically for CRI users, that can help organizations assess cyber risk.

“Organizations can be stronger and more secure with tools to assess their unique cyber risks,” said Kiersten Todt, managing director of the Cyber Readiness Institute. “We are thrilled to work with Axio to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a simple, powerful assessment that will help them become more resilient and cyber ready.”

The Axio360 Cybersecurity Planning and Management solution helps organizations understand where their cyber program is today and where it needs to be to minimize risk. The integrated software platform empowers organizations to answer four critical questions for cyber risk:

What’s my exposure in financial terms?

How should I manage my cyber program?

Do I have the financial ability to recover from an event?

Where should I invest?

Answering these questions provides visibility into cyber risk so organizations can focus on the right decisions to protect their business, employees and customers.

“We are honored to help further the Cyber Readiness Institute’s mission alongside a host of like-minded Champions. Cyber risk isn’t just a problem for large enterprises – as both the number and cost of cybersecurity events continues to increase each year. It’s important that organizations of all sizes have the fundamental means to make informed decisions around managing their risk,” said Axio CEO Scott Kannry.

