Inception XR Launches Augmented Reality Kids Library Service in Partnership With LG U+

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the leader of 5G services, LG U+ a Inception XR bring this edutainment AR mobile reading app for children to the market. Following the success of Inception’s leading app, Bookful, LG U+ users can now begin to explore new content made possible by the higher bandwidth network, and by using Inception’s unique technology.

The app’s AR library has books from timeless classics like Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit and modern-day icons such as My Little Pony. Each book comes with a range of activities to allow children to interact with their favorite characters through games that involve creativity, memory and spelling to improve English literacy. With Inceptions XR’s innovative creativity and technical solution, the app itself provides a valuable educational tool.

Having concluded a successful beta phase, the app is available to LG U+ 5G & LTE mobile subscribers and there are plans to leverage and include more immersive and exhilarating features in the near future.

About LG Uplus

LG U+ was established on July 11, 1996 and has been transforming the lives of customers since. We strive to develop telecommunications services, hi-speed internet, VoIP and IPTV services as well as other data services. In fact, we are first in the world to establish a nationwide LTE network with super high-speed services of the highest quality. Continuing into the era of 5G and IoT, LG U+ continues to create higher standards of service and make our customers happy.

LG U+ classifies its business areas into “Mobile,” “Home,” “IoT,” and “Corporate,” based on the type of customers served. Each business area offers innovative fixed and wireless service bundles, based on the optimized networks, and is dedicated to developing high-quality and high-standard content for the purpose of providing differentiated value to customers.

About Inception XR

Inception XR is a leading next-generation immersive (VR/AR) content network, combining unique proprietary technology, a best-in-class creative studio, and a cross-platform destination app.

Bookful is Inception’s leading product, an augmented reality app that provides cutting-edge AR experiences for a wide range of children’s books. It is available in the iOS and Android stores and is usable on any device with AR capabilities. By making reading more interactive and fun, Bookful makes children more passionate about reading and deepens their understanding of a book’s content.