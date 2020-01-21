The Genie Company Announces Garage Door Integration for Control4 Smart Homes

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Genie Company, the most recognized brand of garage door openers, is pleased to announce integration with Control4, the leading provider of professionally installed smart home solutions. Genie’s full line of ultra-quiet, Wi-Fi-enabled Aladdin Connect® smart garage door openers and controllers can now be integrated with Control4 smart home to provide a simple, personalized user experience.

Control4 provides a truly intelligent smart home experience that keeps users ‘in the know,’ informed and in control of the home from virtually anywhere. Control4 integrates the whole home, from comfort and smart lighting to video doorbells and entertainment such as home theatre and multi-room audio. With this integration, Control4 will now provide a garage door solution from Genie.

“Given that the majority of homeowners use the garage as the primary access point to the home, the garage door is a critical part of any smart home system,” said Tom Kerber, Director of Product Management for Connected Platforms at Genie. “Now, pulling into the driveway, you can be welcomed home with lights coming on and the garage door opening thanks to this partnership.”

“Our customers love the peace of mind that comes from integrating their garage door openers with the rest of the home,” said Noel Gouff, Vice President of Business Development for Control4. “A home that can turn on kitchen lights when the garage door opens or closes the home for the night with a single button is the convenience our customers expect. With Control4 Smart Home OS 3 and products like Genie, this lifestyle is now a reality.”

About The Genie Company

The Genie Company is based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, and is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie® name itself is a well-recognized icon among homeowners, builders, and dealers alike. Genie distributes its openers and accessories through a broad distribution channel of professional dealers, wholesalers, and retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. To learn more or for regular updates, become a Genie fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, or visit www.geniecompany.com.

About Control4

Control4 [NASDAQ: CTRL] is a leading global provider of automation and networking systems for homes and businesses, offering personalized control of lighting, music, video, comfort, security, communications, and more into a unified smart home system that enhances the daily lives of its consumers. Control4 unlocks the potential of connected devices, making networks more robust, entertainment systems easier to use, homes more comfortable and energy efficient, and provides families more peace of mind. Today, every home and business needs automation horsepower and a high-performance network to manage the increasing number of connected devices. The Control4 platform interoperates with more than 13,000 third-party consumer electronics products, ensuring an ever-expanding ecosystem of devices will work together. Control4 is now available in over 100 countries. Leveraging a professional channel that includes over 5,800 custom integrators, retailers, and distributors authorized to sell Control4 products, Pakedge networking solutions and Triad speakers, Control4 is delivering intelligent solutions for consumers, major consumer electronics companies, hotels, and businesses around the world.