Tech Data and Lifesize Partner to Bring Video Communication Solutions to Organizations Across Australia and New Zealand

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifesize®, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today announced a new distribution partnership with Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) to more effectively deliver Lifesize meeting room systems and video conferencing services to a broader portion of the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

Through the agreement, Lifesize will partner closely with Tech Data to meet growing demand for cloud-based video collaboration, unified communications (UC) solutions and meeting room devices in the ANZ market. Lifesize meeting room solutions will soon be available for sale by hundreds of systems integrators and managed service providers that work with Tech Data to equip customers with technology that fits their communications needs. Further, this partnership complements Tech Data’s focus on being the leading hybrid cloud, software-as-a-service and data center solution aggregator.

“Lifesize is an ideal partner to outfit meeting spaces for the future of work, particularly for organizations in which video is central to their unified communications strategies,” said Wendy O’Keeffe, country general manager, Australia and New Zealand at Tech Data. “We look forward to rapidly scaling this relationship and providing our joint partners with maximum choice of the best solution set in the industry.”

Effective immediately, Tech Data’s deeply experienced ANZ sales team will begin offering Lifesize’s products and services within its partner network as part of its full UC solutions portfolio. In the future, Tech Data plans to make Lifesize’s products available on its ecommerce platform in Australia, Shop.

“When working with Tech Data, I’ve always been impressed by the company’s proven ability to gain footholds and masterfully serve the Australia and New Zealand market via a cloud delivery model,” said Rob Malkin, vice president of Asia-Pacific sales at Lifesize. “Lifesize is incredibly excited to partner with Tech Data to supercharge the considerable growth we’ve already seen in the region through Rooms-as-a-Service and other bold initiatives.”

