Copper Moon Coffee to Launch New “Out of This World” Branding

LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move designed to encourage their customers to Reach for the Moon™, Copper Moon Coffee unveils all-new packaging centered around the theme of space and coffee that is out of this world.

Copper Moon Coffee has long been inspired by the pursuit of space exploration and discovery. With NASA recently celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, and their revitalized commitment to send a mission back to the Moon by 2024, Copper Moon seized an opportunity to enhance the brand experience by designing their packaging in a way that is relevant and motivates others to dream big.

Copper Moon is also located near Purdue University, which is widely known as the “Cradle of Astronauts” because of the 25 total astronauts the university has produced over the years—the most notable of those being Neil Armstrong, the first human to ever set foot on the Moon. Copper Moon Coffee is owned by Purdue alumni, and provides coffee in café locations on and off campus.

“Our new packaging conveys a fun yet sophisticated design and brings the Copper Moon brand to life. We have a broad base of loyal customers throughout the country that are going to love this brand refresh and we are really excited for the official launch,” said Brad Gutwein, CEO of Copper Moon Coffee and Purdue University alumnus. “It has been a few years since we last updated our packaging. Rather than making a small change as a company, we wanted to make a giant leap.”

The sleek new packaging will display a new copper foil logo that stands out in contrast to the matte and gloss of the backdrop. These accents will feature graphics of an astronaut reaching out for a cup of coffee and other space-themed images. The copy is meant to invoke a light-hearted tone and features text such as “Handcrafted on Earth” and “Follow us Earthling.” It also highlights Copper Moon Coffee’s new sustainability program SEE Copper Moon Rising™.

“We wanted to update our look to something more playful and fun for our large consumer base,” said Nick Thompson, Marketing Director at Copper Moon Coffee. “We are very excited about what we came up with and believe we managed to create an eye-catching design that is both sleek and subtle.”

To celebrate their brand refresh, Copper Moon Coffee is launching a new line of “Out of this World” coffee blends to help their customers kickstart the day so they can Reach for the Moon™. These blends will include Bean Me Up, Stargazer, Dark Sky, and Blast Off.

Copper Moon Coffee plans to fully launch the new packaging in mid-January of 2020.

Available now at coppermooncoffee.com

About Copper Moon Coffee- Copper Moon Coffee, LLC, is a family-owned coffee roaster in Lafayette, IN. We are focused on a single mission: to create evenly roasted, uniquely smooth, high-grade coffee – giving you a perfectly satisfying taste that’s out of this world. We do this with our family values of integrity, trust, and hospitality. Copper Moon Coffee operates a state-of-the-art, food-grade certified roastery, and is a certified roaster of Organic, Fair-Trade, and Kosher coffees. Consumers can find Copper Moon Coffee online and at select retailers across the country. Visit coppermooncoffee.com to learn more.