VerdePharmHealth and Base One Health Announce National Group Purchasing Partnership for Cannabis

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VerdePharmHealth and Base One Health today announced a national group purchasing agreement for procurement of cannabis products across the multi-specialty network. Both organizations aim to simplify the supply chain, lower costs, and provide broad access to meet the needs of the providers and patients we serve.

"Oncology, Rheumatology, and Neurology represent some of the most costly and complex disease states and side effects. By partnering with Base One Health, we will improve the supply chain, drive affordability, and accessibility for our member’s patients," said VerdePharm CEO, Jesse Z. Hollingsworth. “I’m excited to be the Co-Chair of VerdePharmHealth’s Advisory Committee to help facilitate strategic GPO solutions in the medical Cannabis oncology arena for patients we treat,” said Dr. Ralph Boccia, President & Medical Director of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

"As patient treatment paradigms evolve and cannabis is prescribed more often, we continue to look for new solutions that will help multi-specialty providers make informed decisions and interventions so patients get the appropriate products they need at an affordable price," said Michael Hannigan, CEO at Base One Health. "Working with VerdePharmHealth, we are partnering to deliver even more value to patients at the point of care."

“Through this national alliance, we aim to help our GPO member network of community hospitals and practices overcome challenges related to the vast and variable landscape of medical cannabis products. Base One Health’s customized product portfolio supports VerdePharmHealth’s commitment to bring a comprehensive and coordinated formulary to our providers and their patients,” said Dr. Stanley Marks, Chairman, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

About VerdePharmHealth

VerdePharmHealth, the first organization of its kind in the U.S., provides comprehensive multi-specialty group purchasing, clinical, and healthcare technology solutions designed to drive high-level commitment and affordability for members through accessibility of quality cannabis products from prequalified distributors and manufacturers and leveraging of clinical services and robust technology to improve decisions for interventions at the point of care and monitor real-world evidence. Utilizing retrospective data and clinical studies for decision-support and standardization of appropriate-use in the care delivery process is a central pillar towards achieving outcomes. For more information, visit www.verdepharmhealth.com or follow VerdePharmHealth on LinkedIn.

About Base One Health

Base One Health, LLC is a manufacturer of broad-spectrum hemp and CBD products known for their broad appeal as well as the products’ quality, consistency, and standards. Base One products can be found at retailers around the U.S. and online at baseone.health. For additional information, please send requests to: support@baseone.health

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, such as expected savings and other expected benefits to members and suppliers, as discussed herein, are “forward-looking statements” which may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of VerdePharmHealth and its subsidiaries to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to VerdePharm’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside VerdePharm’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. VerdePharm undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date.