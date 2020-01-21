Yukon Supports Carlson Private Capital Partners’ Investment in Lakeshirts / Blue 84

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Carlson Private Capital Partners (“CPC”) in its investment in Lakeshirts / Blue 84 (the “Company”), based in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

Lakeshirts / Blue 84 is a designer, manufacturer, and value-added distributor of customized apparel and provides merchandising solutions to the resort and college-licensed apparel and accessories markets. The Company collaborates with its specialty retailer customers to develop and supply attractive, unique products for markets where consumer demand is driven by impulse and emotional connection to an experience.

William Dietz, Managing Partner of Yukon, stated, “We are excited to partner with CPC and the Lakeshirts management team for the next phase of the Company’s growth. Lakeshirts’ expertise in design and merchandising, extensive manufacturing capabilities, broad product offering, and strong customer service have made the Company a market leader and position it well for continued growth.” He added, “As a family-backed, long-term investor, CPC brings a different approach to investing than the traditional private equity market, and we are pleased to support them on the Lakeshirts investment.”

“We have known the Yukon team for many years and are excited to partner with them on the Lakeshirts investment,” said Andy Cantwell, Managing Partner at CPC. “Lakeshirts embodies the type of company we are looking to invest in at CPC; a great Midwest-based, founder-owned business that was looking for a long-term partner. The Company has been a pillar of the community for decades, a ‘best place to work’, and a steward of philanthropy in the greater Detroit Lakes area. They have built a tremendous business positioned for accelerated future growth and done things the right way to get there for many years.”

Dorsey & Whitney, LLP served as legal counsel to Yukon.

About Lakeshirts

Lakeshirts / Blue 84 is a Resort and College garment and accessories designer, manufacturer, and distributor headquartered in lakes country in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Started in 1984, what started in a basement has grown to a 325,000 square foot production and warehouse facility, over 700 team members, six dogs, and more than 10,000 satisfied customers. Despite our growth, our focus is still on our fantastic customers. We strive to exceed not only our customers’ expectations, but bring value to all our stakeholders – customers, employees, vendors, owners, and the community we call home. For more information, visit www.lakeshirts.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests $10 to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.2 billion across three funds. Yukon Partners is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Carlson Private Capital Partners

Carlson Private Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests family capital in businesses best served by an investment partner focused on the long-term view and a tailored approach to a business ownership transition. Our investment platform leverages the Carlson family’s rich history of entrepreneurship and operational excellence. Our firm is inherently different. Our patient and flexible capital offers significant advantages over traditional, institutional private equity firms without sacrificing any of the speed, expertise or access to resources. For more information, visit www.carlsonprivatecapital.com.