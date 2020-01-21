Miron Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that Miron Construction has chosen DESTINI® Estimator as its new enterprise-wide preconstruction platform.

Since its beginnings in 1918, Miron Construction has established itself as an innovative and forward-thinking presence within the construction industry. With multiple offices in Wisconsin and Iowa, Miron currently serves a variety of markets including the commercial, education, energy, food processing, government, hospitality, and environmental markets. Miron focuses on integrating sustainability to its projects and strives to develop honest relationships with its clients.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable the company to utilize DESTINI Estimator in all of its preconstruction efforts.

“We were introduced to DESTINI Estimator at an annual industry conference, Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating," said Jason Fuhrmann, Vice President of Estimating at Miron. "We wanted a product that would grow and evolve along with our company, rather than staying stagnant. After a lengthy exploration of the software, we feel that not only is DESTINI Estimator a product suited to our unique needs, but that it is also backed by a company dedicated to receiving client feedback and constantly improving the product."

“We believe that the success of preconstruction technology depends on the alignment of the software vendor and the client,” said Frank Dickenson, Account Executive at Beck Technology. “As we’ve worked with Miron in the past several months, it’s clear that they value collaboration in order to reach innovative solutions to keep their company moving forward. We look forward to continuing to work with them.”

ABOUT MIRON CONSTRUCTION

Miron Construction Co., Inc., one of the nation’s premier construction firms and industry leaders, provides innovative pre-construction, construction management, design-build, industrial, and general construction services nationwide. The forward-thinking, century-old private company is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with regional offices in Eau Claire, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau, Wisconsin, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ranked 94th among the “Top 400 Contractors in the United States” and 96th among the “Top 100 Green Building Contractors in the United States” by Engineering News Record (ENR) (based on annual revenue), Miron is also the Official Provider of Construction Services for the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. For more information, please visit www.miron-construction.com/.

Find Miron Construction on social media:

Newsroom | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

ABOUT BECK TECHNOLOGY

Beck Technology empowers the AEC industry to make smarter choices through innovative software solutions and expert consulting. Clients, ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies as well as local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology tools to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. Beck Technology’s DESTINI Estimator software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for preconstruction and cost estimating professionals. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.