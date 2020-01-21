Developing an Actionable Market Expansion Strategy for a Wearable Medical Devices Market Client | Read Infiniti’s Latest Success Story on Target Market Analysis for Detailed Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on target market analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a wearable medical devices manufacturer based out of the US address key business challenges including expanding business operations to select Asian countries, identifying potential market risks, analyzing competitors’ growth strategies, and evaluating the latest technologies.

The wearable medical devices market is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years, triggered by the growth in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. Also, technological advancements and increasing integration of technology and healthcare are expected to open up new opportunities for companies in the wearable medical device market. However, with the rising costs of wearable devices and risks regarding the access and security of data, companies in the wearable medical devices market need to focus on improving data security, reducing costs, and enhancing quality.

The technological advancements and increasing integration of technology and healthcare are expected to bring about major transformations in the global wearable medical device market. Our experts can help you to keep pace with all the market changes and industry developments. Request a FREE proposal today!

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and devise a robust market expansion plan, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market potential, customer research, target market segmentation, and market opportunity assessment study. The engagement also involved the development of an actionable market expansion strategy to select Asian countries and assessment of competitors’ offerings.

Having a comprehensive understanding of the market opportunities, customer needs, and industry challenges can help businesses to efficiently adapt to the market demands and succeed in the long-run. Our market intelligence services can help you to achieve these objectives. Contact us today!

Results obtained

By leveraging Infiniti’s target market analysis, the client in the wearable medical devices market gained a better understanding of the target market and growth opportunities. They were also able to develop sound risk management strategies by identifying market risks in advance. The experts helped the client to successfully establish their operations in Asian regions, including South Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, and China. Within one year of expanding to new markets, the client was able to enhance profits by 39%. Want to know other benefits that the client achieved by leveraging our target market analysis solution? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with detailed insights.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Analyzing the Profitable Markets in Asia for a Wearable Medical Devices Company Using Target Market Analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us