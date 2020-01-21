Kaplan Real Estate Education Announces Partnership with Dale Carnegie Training to Offer Behavioral Certificate Training Course

LA CROSSE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaplan Real Estate Education today announced a partnership with Dale Carnegie Training, an industry leader in professional training and development solutions, to offer a behavioral training certificate for real estate professionals.

“We are the first real estate education provider in the nation to partner with Dale Carnegie to offer a course that gives real estate professionals the behavioral tools they need to be successful in their careers,” said Toby Schifsky, Executive Director of Real Estate, Kaplan Professional.

The online course, “How to Win Friends and Influence People: Secrets of Success,” will introduce students to all 30 Dale Carnegie principles that include how to create lasting impressions, how to build trusting relationships, and how to become a better leader. The course includes a guidebook with exercises for applying the principles to an agent’s individual circumstances.

“Real estate sales can be a very lucrative business, but as many as three out of four people who enter this career are out within five years,” said Schifsky. "While we help people complete the licensing education, and in passing their exam, they may still lack the behavioral skills needed to thrive. This partnership will provide a product in the market that gives new agents the option to enter the field holding both their license and a certificate from Dale Carnegie, giving them the combined skills they need to succeed.”

Dan Heffernan, Dale Carnegie Chief Growth Officer, agrees with Schifsky. “The timeless, practical approaches outlined in our ‘Win Friends and Influence People’ videos are an ideal tool for real estate professionals to accelerate their career success,” he said. “We’re excited to partner with Kaplan, the clear leader in high quality education solutions for real estate professionals nationwide.”

The course will be available beginning in January 2020 and will initially be offered in a select number of states.

About Kaplan Real Estate Education

Kaplan Real Estate Education, a division of Kaplan Professional, is the premier national provider of exam preparation, pre-licensing, continuing education and professional development programs for the real estate, home inspection, contractor and appraisal industries.

About Kaplan Professional

Kaplan Professional, a division of Kaplan, Inc., is a leading provider of training and education services operating in more than 30 countries and working with over 10,000 corporations and businesses globally. Kaplan Professional helps professionals obtain certifications, licensure and designations that enable them to advance and succeed in their careers. Kaplan Professional partners with organizations to solve their talent management challenges through customized corporate learning and development solutions. Through live and online instruction, Kaplan Professional provides test preparation, licensing, continuing education and professional development programs to businesses and individuals in the accounting, insurance, securities, real estate, financial, wealth management, engineering and architecture industries.​ Kaplan, Inc. is part of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC).

About Dale Carnegie

Dale Carnegie Training was founded in 1912, inspired by one man’s belief in the power of self-improvement. Since then, it’s grown into an organization that crosses borders and generations with thousands of program graduates and locally operated franchise offices in nearly 80 countries and more than 30 languages across the globe. It is Dale Carnegie’s mission to empower people and organizations to create vibrant, sustainable workforces by fostering cultures that thrive on positive, productive relationships. To learn more about Dale Carnegie Training and to explore solutions in the areas of leadership, sales, communication, presentations or customer service, please visit www.dalecarnegie.com.