MTF Biologics Announces Partnership With Net Health Wound Care EMR

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation, today announced a partnership with Net Health, the leading provider of cloud-based software for specialized care. The collaboration allows MTF Biologics to offer its wound care solutions through Net Health’s WoundExpert® EMR for use in outpatient wound care centers throughout the United States.

WoundExpert is utilized by 90 percent of the country’s wound care centers and is used to document more than one million wound assessments each year. Designed to meet the specialty documentation needs of wound care settings, the cloud-based EMR provides the clinical, operational and financial tools these specialized outpatient facilities need to drive seamless workflows and positively impact outcomes. The inclusion of MTF Biologics’ wound care solutions inside WoundExpert’s workflow means providers can easily and accurately document and order patient treatments.

“At MTF Biologics, we are harnessing the power of allograft tissue to create the world’s most well-rounded and innovative set of biologic solutions for treating even the most complex wounds,” said Kim Rounds, Vice President of Wound Care at MTF Biologics. “Our partnership with Net Health will ensure that clinicians at outpatient facilities across the country spend less time on paperwork and more time on patient care treating chronic and complex wounds with our natural and innovative solutions.”

MTF Biologics’ line of premier, innovative and effective wound care solutions helps heal complex and chronic wounds efficiently and effectively. Backed by peer-reviewed, published clinical data and developed from donated human tissue, this innovative product line includes:

SomaGen® Meshed is an acellular human reticular dermal allograft with a unique meshed design that provides a scaffold to support the treatment of a variety of complex wounds.

Leneva™ is a human adipose extracellular matrix for the replacement of damaged or inadequate adipose tissue.

AmnioBand® Membrane is an aseptically processed, dehydrated human amnion and chorion allograft for use as an acute or chronic wound covering.

AmnioBand® Viable Membrane is an aseptically processed, cryopreserved viable human amnion membrane allograft for use as an acute or chronic wound covering.

AmnioBand® Particulate is an aseptically processed human allograft placental matrix comprised of amnion and chorion, serving as a wound covering for acute or chronic wounds of various complex/unique topographies.

AlloPatch® Pliable is an aseptically processed human reticular dermal tissue for use as a chronic or acute wound covering.

“Outpatient wound care is a mainstay within healthcare and this partnership is a great example of the type of industry collaboration required to eliminate barriers to care and support improved patient outcomes,” said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. “MTF Biologics puts their technology right inside the wound to directly impact healing, and we’re proud to make that more available to patients while easing the workflow burden on the prescribing provider.”

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization on the forefront of saving and healing lives through innovations in tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research. We collaborate with leading physicians, scientists, and experts in tissue and organ recovery to honor donated gifts, serve patients and advance science. We create the highest quality and safest tissue grafts, and fund clinicians and researchers furthering the science of transplantation. Our subsidiary, International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), provides non-transplantable organs and tissues to the medical research community for purposes of combatting and curing disease. Our subsidiary, Statline, offers specialized communications and technology expertise to organ, tissue and eye procurement organizations, as well as the hospitals and patients they serve. Our sister organization, Deutsches Institute fur Zell-Und Gewebeersatz (DIZG), expands our reach in Europe. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

About Net Health

Net Health provides cloud-based software for specialized care. Its solutions support providers in specialty medical settings across the continuum of healthcare—from hospital to home. Net Health’s interoperable EMRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners.