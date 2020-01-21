Bidgely Brings Itemized Electricity Reports to TEPCO Customers in Japan

Using Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ solution, annual TEPCO energy reports apply AI techniques to customer data in order to disaggregate energy usage down to the appliance level and will be sent to customers with their contract renewal as an innovative way to help drive improved customer retention. (Photo: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely today announced it has deployed utility artificial intelligence services to TEPCO Energy Partners (TEPCO EP), a competitive energy retail business arm of Tokyo Electric Power Holding Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO). Annual energy reports powered by artificial intelligence (AI) have been introduced to a subset of TEPCO customers that provide a breakdown of home energy consumption by appliance category for the first time in Japan. The reports also include rate plan and other TEPCO-provided program and service recommendations specific to an individual home based on advanced analysis of customer smart meter and other data.

“Working with TEPCO marks our entrance into the Japanese market with the country’s largest utility and our first large-scale deployment together after collaborating for two years on customer-facing solutions,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “We commend TEPCO for being an early mover with AI and their efforts to enhance customer engagement, bringing forward a modern energy reporting program that not only adds immediate value to their smart meter program but is also a powerful customer retention tool.”

Using Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ solution, the annual energy reports will be sent to customers with their contract renewal from TEPCO as an innovative way to help drive improved customer retention. The reporting solution applies AI techniques to TEPCO customer data in order to disaggregate energy usage down to the appliance level, which is then processed into useful, consumer-friendly home energy information served via the annual reports. Feedback from the majority of early recipients of the personalized reports found it very useful.

Takako Okuda, a head of CX Promotion at TEPCO EP, commented during her presentation at Bidgely Engage 2019, “We have been watching the trend of AI and disaggregation closely as it gains traction in other parts of the world. We see personalized energy reports as a unique opportunity to further actively engage with our customers and differentiate ourselves around additional valuable services for them to better manage energy usage and spending.”

To learn more about the Bidgely UtilityAI™ platform driving AI-powered energy reports, customer engagement and customer experience and, valued added services, visit: https://go.bidgely.com/GatedContent-Engagement-Suite-Platform-Brief_LP-Registration.html

About TEPCO EP

TEPCO Energy Partners (TEPCO EP) is Japan’s largest competitive energy retailer providing electricity, gas and other related services to its customers. TEPCO EP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TEPCO Holdings, which has approximately 29 million customer accounts across Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area. TEPCO is in the process of deploying AMI for all customers in its coverage territory by March 2021 and has installed 21.8 million smart meters as of March 2019. www7.tepco.co.jp/ep

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 14 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.