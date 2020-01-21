Accenture Invests in and Forms Alliance Relationship With Ideoclick to Provide Expanded Amazon Marketplace Expertise to Consumer Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has expanded its e-commerce and marketplace services through an investment in Ideoclick, provider of the industry’s leading e-commerce optimization platform. The minority investment, made by Accenture Ventures, is part of a broader strategic alliance that enables Accenture Interactive and Ideoclick to extend their respective specialty services to clients and feed collaboration for sharing industry knowledge and best practices for continuous innovation.

Ideoclick’s e-commerce optimization platform combines integrated expertise and technology, complementing Accenture Interactive’s existing digital omnichannel e-commerce and marketing solutions and services. This alliance offers consumer brand manufacturers new levels of service and technology expertise to improve customer connections and enhance brand success on the leading marketplace platform. By combining best-in-class proprietary software with a team of eCommerce experts, the two companies’ joint offering provides a scalable and sustainable way for brand manufacturers to work effectively.

“Working alongside market-leading solutions like Ideoclick’s e-commerce optimization platform offers brand manufacturers the ability to stay ahead of the rapid changes in the retail model,” said Jeriad Zoghby, global lead for Digital Marketplace Services, Accenture Interactive. “With the global e-commerce market expected to be worth $24.4 trillion by 2025, marketplaces are reinventing retail as we know it. Manufacturers need to seize this opportunity to connect with customers through this channel via transformative solutions for performance-based brand experiences and improved conversions.”

“Consumer brands today are increasingly challenged with the need to remain highly agile in their marketing and selling models to convert customers at any point of the shopper journey,” said Ideoclick CEO Justin Leigh. “Our relationship with Accenture Interactive provides brands the opportunity to obtain proactive solutions from product conception to customer connection. We are extremely pleased to partner with this award-winning and innovative organization and are confident in the value the alliance will bring to brand manufacturing clients.”

Accenture Interactive helps companies realize their potential in digital marketplaces like Amazon and Alibaba, as well as the many others that are growing sales at a rapid pace. Through a robust framework, Accenture Interactive Marketplace Services supports clients looking to boost their business through brand positioning, driving sales and reaching new customer segments, with the aim of building the best customer experiences.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive drives sustainable growth for clients by creating meaningful Experiences that live at the intersection of purpose and innovation. In helping leading brands design, build and run Experiences across the entire journey — be it for a customer, employee, patient or citizen —Accenture Interactive leverages deep capabilities across three core offerings: New Propositions, Products and Services; Marketing, Content and Engagement; and Experience Platforms. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world’s largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report, for the fourth year in a row, and was named a 2019 Most Innovative Company in Advertising by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

Launched in 2015, Accenture Ventures acts as a bridge to the global innovation ecosystem by bringing Accenture’s clients together with best-in-class, enterprise-relevant startups to unlock their growth potential and accelerate digital transformation. A vital part of the Accenture Innovation Architecture, Accenture Ventures also makes targeted equity investments in emerging technology startups, matching their capabilities with the business needs and priorities of Accenture’s clients. Visit www.accenture.com/ventures.

About Ideoclick

Founded in 2009 by former Amazon executives and harnessing over 200 years of Amazon experience, Ideoclick provides the industry’s leading e-Commerce Optimization Platform, delivering a unique combination of cloud-based software, subject matter expertise and insight to businesses that sell on Amazon. Today, Ideoclick helps hundreds of brands achieve transformative results, representing more than $2 billion in annual e-Commerce product sales. For more information, please visit: www.ideoclick.com.

