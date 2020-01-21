Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $2.9 Million Order for Satellite Modems to Support U.S. Army Project Manager (PM) Tactical Network

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 21, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2020, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a $2.9 million order for satellite modems from a major U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) contractor. The order specified the DMD2050E MIL-STD-188-165A/STANAG 4486 Edition 3 Compliant Universal Satellite Modem, which will be utilized to support the U.S. Army Project Manager (PM) Tactical Network.

The DMD2050E Satellite Modem is designed to comply with the widest possible range of U.S. Government and commercial standards and is compatible with the largest number of satellite modems in the industry. It is fully compliant with MIL-STD-188-165A (all terminal types), fully complies with STANAG 4486 Edition 3, as well as the IESS-308, IESS-309, IESS-310 and IESS-315 commercial standards.

“We are honored to continue supplying SATCOM infrastructure equipment that enables cohesive mission command for the U.S. Army’s unified tactical network,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

