Citizen Arrives in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Citizen goes live in Indianapolis. This is the first time one of the fastest growing apps in the US has appeared in the Midwest.

Citizen is a free app that keeps you up to date with local safety information through 24/7, real-time notifications about nearby emergencies and ongoing incidents.

Alerts about incidents like fires, car collisions, and searches for missing people provide information for your own safety. The alerts are accompanied by live stories, real-time updates, and user-generated content to provide you with situational awareness and a comprehensive picture of what’s happening around you.

“Citizen is a free app that keeps you and your loved ones safe,” said Andrew Frame, Founder and CEO of Citizen. “It started with a simple idea: to make your world a safer place. Today, over a million people across the United States have downloaded the app and use it to keep themselves, their families, and their friends safe. This year we will see Citizen expand across the United States, and Indianapolis is the first city in the Midwest to go live.”

“We are at a pivotal moment,” said Bill Bratton, Former NYPD Commissioner, LAPD Chief, and Citizen board member. “We have the need, motivation, and opportunity to imagine cities where cops are not just policing communities but working with the residents in each of those communities whose involvement is the as yet untapped force we need to continue to drive down crime and make every neighborhood safe. I am proud that New York was the first to prove Citizen’s value, and we are excited to bring this technology to the rest of the US.”

Citizen has evacuated people from burning buildings, diverted school buses from nearby terrorist attacks and, in one instance, led to the rescue of a one-year-old boy from a stolen car.

“Citizen gives you the information you need to stay safe in a big city,” said Ben Jealous, former President of the NAACP and Social Impact Investor. “The app levels the playing field by providing public safety information to give users peace of mind. Through information equality, Citizen will empower communities and aid in everything from personal safety to police transparency.”