Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) To Operate New Embassy Suites by Hilton in Forsyth County, Alpharetta, GA

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced it has been selected to operate the currently under-construction, 160-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Halcyon Village Alpharetta on behalf of owners, Atlas Member Group of Alpharetta, LLC. The hotel is expected to open the beginning of 2021.

“HVMG continues to excel in growing our portfolio of managed and owned hotels with locations ranging from city center to suburbs of major cities like this project to resorts across the United States,” said Robert Cole, president & CEO, HVMG. “While we maintain a national footprint, it always is special to add another property to our ‘hometown’ current portfolio of eight hotels in the Atlanta Metro area. The Embassy Suites Halcyon marks HVMG’s 10th Embassy Suites under management throughout the U.S. We will continue to target opportunities where we can add value so hotel owners can maximize their return on investment.”

The new Embassy Suites hotel will be located within the new Halcyon mixed-use development at the intersection of McFarland Parkway and Georgia State Highway 400 (exit 12) in Northwest Alpharetta. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Halcyon Village Alpharetta will feature 4,815 square feet of meeting space, business center, indoor pool and a 1,200 square foot, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio. Guests will be invited to enjoy complimentary breakfast and evening receptions. The hotel also will house E’Terie Market, allowing guests to pick up smaller meals and sandwiches, as well as a variety of sundries.

“When we were exploring different management companies for our Embassy Suites Halcyon project, HVMG was the clear choice for our group," said Dr. Jay Darji, owner and managing principal. “Robert Cole and team were brought in during the early stages of this venture and provided input during our development process. As the senior vice-president of investments for Sun Companies, a partner of Atlas Member Group of Alpharetta, I feel we have put together an exciting relationship between HVMG and Sun Companies, two of the leaders in hospitality management and development. I believe the Embassy Suites Halcyon will become the market leader in Forsyth County.”

Halcyon is a $370 million, 135-acre, mixed-use village that opened its first wave of retailers and office users in September 2019. Upon completion, the project will include 480,000 square feet of office and retail space, luxury dine-in movie theater, the Big Creek Greenway walking trails, two hotels and 690 residential units. The project will be entirely Wi-Fi enabled and feature more than 50 acres of greenspace, bike-sharing programs and a curated retail mix, featuring the only Market Hall in Forsyth County. The Big Creek Greenway is a popular trail that winds through south Forsyth, Alpharetta and Roswell connecting over 10,000 households.

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 42 hotels and Convention Center in 17 states totaling 7,141 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.

About Sun Companies

Sun Companies was founded by Bharat Patel in Indianapolis, IN 30 years ago and won Hilton’s Developer of the Year Award in 2019 for All Suites Brands. Having built over 65 new construction hospitality assets with over $1Billion in valuation, Sun Companies is one of the most respected hotel development companies in the world. Sun Companies portfolio continues to grow across the country with nearly $200Million in their current development pipeline.