TestProject and Sauce Labs Team Up to Deliver Codeless Test Automation Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TestProject, the first free cloud test automation platform, today announced a new collaboration with Sauce Labs to deliver a complete, end-to-end automated testing experience spanning test creation, execution, and analysis. Leveraging codeless test creation from TestProject in concert with continuous test execution from Sauce Labs, organizations can seamlessly create, store, execute, and analyze automated tests across a wide range of browsers, operating systems, and devices, all from a single cloud-based interface. TestProject was one of the first products added to the free Tricentis Community Platform, which was recently extended with Tricentis’ acquisition of SpecFlow.

This cutting-edge solution accelerates open source, codeless test creation on the operating systems that matter most to developers, including Linux, Mac, and Windows. TestProject enables testers and QA professionals with little or no coding experience to create robust test suites in a simple, easy-to-use web interface. TestProject users can then execute those tests on the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud, which spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator and real device combinations, and leverage test analytics to better visualize test results, identify flaky tests, and improve test efficiency.

“Shifting workloads to the cloud is consistently ranked as one of the most important initiatives on a CIO’s agenda, and testing is an increasingly important focus,” said Kevin Dunne, General Manager, TestProject. “The combination of TestProject and Sauce Labs is a powerful one for organizations looking to ease the onramp to automation through codeless test creation and develop a continuous testing strategy consistent with CI/CD best practices.”

With more than 700 enterprise customers and nearly 3 million tests run each day across its continuous testing cloud platform, Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Like TestProject, Sauce Labs supports Selenium, Appium and other leading open source frameworks, making it easy for joint customers to create and execute tests in the scripting language of their choosing.

“Sauce Labs provides development and quality teams with instant access to a broad range of platforms and devices to ensure proper test coverage at scale coupled with the analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience,” said Randy Streu, Vice President, Business Development, Sauce Labs. “Through our collaboration with TestProject, customers new to Sauce Labs can take advantage of our advanced automation features more rapidly through codeless test creation to lower their barrier to entry to fully automated and continuous testing.”

Customers leveraging Sauce Labs in concert with TestProject can be up and running on the joint solution in less than 15 minutes by signing up for a free trial of Sauce Labs, and creating a free TestProject account and entering their API token from Sauce Labs. Current and prospective customers are invited to join a joint webinar on January 23, 2020 to learn more about the combined solution and see a live demonstration.

About TestProject

TestProject (part of the Tricentis Community Platform) is the world’s first free cloud-based, community testing platform. TestProject makes it easier for testers and developers to do their jobs quickly, and to collaborate using popular open source frameworks (e.g., Selenium and Appium) to ensure quality with speed. By fostering a collaborative community that can come together — as individuals and in teams — TestProject is shaping the future of software testing. Founded in 2015, TestProject is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel. Learn more at https://testproject.io.